Katie Thompson during a UAE women's team training ahead of the T20 World Cup Asia qualifier. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Katie Thompson during a UAE women's team training ahead of the T20 World Cup Asia qualifier. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Cricket

From Harrogate to Ajman, then the world: Katie Thompson is living the dream after UAE call up

Left-arm spinner is part of the national team for the first time ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup regional qualifier in Thailand

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

May 06, 2025