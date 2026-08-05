Real Madrid salaries 2026/27: How much does Arsenal target Vinicius Junior earn?

Real Madrid will be hoping to come out of a slump in form when the new season begins this month.

Madrid endured a disappointing campaign last season as they missed out on the La Liga title ⁠and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

In fact, Los Blancos have not lifted any silverware since 2024.

They have tried to shake things up for the 2026/27 campaign, bringing back Jose Mourinho for a second spell as manager.

Mourinho arrived at the end of a tumultuous campaign where Xabi Alonso was sacked as manager after less than eight months in charge. His replacement Alvaro Arbeloa did not last long either.

Mourinho will have his work cut out, especially with the uncertainty around the future of one of Real's most coveted stars.

Brazil forward Vinicius Jr has been a vital cog in ⁠Madrid's attack in recent years but has been linked with a possible move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Vinicius has been pushing for a bumper rise in his salary. Some reports suggest he is hoping for a contract in the vicinity of €30 million, much higher than what he currently earns at Madrid.

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Arsenal are reportedly willing to break the bank to get Vinicius to the Emirates Stadium. Currently, Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a weekly salary of £525,000.

Even if Vinicius stays at Madrid, the 26-year-old will remain one of the top earners in football.

Below is the list of the highest earners at Real Madrid. Data collected through capology.com, salaryleaks.com, transferfeed.com and media reports.

Real Madrid salaries for 2026/27

1. Kylian Mbappe – €600,000 per week

2. Vinicius Junior – €480,000 per week

3. Jude Bellingham – €400,000 per week

=4. Federico Valverde – €320,000 per week

=4. Ibrahima Konate – €320,000 per week

=4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – €320,000 per week

=4. Rodrygo – €320,000 per week

8. Bernardo Silva – €308,000 per week

9. Thibaut Courtois – €290,000 per week

=10. Eder Militao – €280,000 per week

=10. Antonio Rudiger – €280,000 per week

=12. Aurelien Tchouameni – €240,000 per week

=12. Eduardo Camavinga – €240,000 per week

=12. Marc Cucurella – – €240,000 per week

=15. Ferland Mendy – €200,000 per week

=15. Denzel Dumfries – €200,000 per week

=17. Alvaro Carreras – €173,000 per week

=17. Dean Huijsen – €173,000 per week

=19. Brahim Diaz – €140,000 per week

=19. Franco Mastantuono – €140,000 per week

21. Raul Asencio – €120,000 per week

22. Arda Guler – €100,000 per week

23. Endrick – €70,000 per week

24. Andriy Lunin – €67,000 per week