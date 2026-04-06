PSL: Karachi Kings duo Muhammad Waseem and Khuzaima Tanveer excel on flying visit to Dubai

Muhammad Waseem and Khuzaima Tanveer made the most of an unexpected trip back to Dubai from the HBL Pakistan Super League.

The duo were given permission to return to the UAE by their PSL franchise, Karachi Kings, for whom they have been recruited as overseas players, on Sunday.

On Monday, they were lining up for Fujairah in the Emirates D50, before getting ready to fly straight back to Pakistan the following morning.

The Emirates Cricket Board had wanted to assess the readiness of the duo for the longer format, via the UAE’s premier 50-over domestic competition.

The D50, which involves the leading players in the country representing six emirates, reaches its conclusion in Dubai on Friday.

Waseem and Khuzaima will have returned to Pakistan to resume their part in Karachi’s PSL campaign by then.

Although their involvement in the D50 will only be brief – they are due to fly back to Pakistan on Tuesday morning – they each left a mark on the competition for Fujairah.

Khuzaima, who has yet to play in the PSL after his $32,000 signing for Karachi, took three for 21 in nine overs against Sharjah at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

That helped limit Sharjah to 217. In reply, Waseem, the UAE’s T20 captain, hit 69 as Fujairah won by three wickets.

“It's a good preparation for me because we did not play 50-over games from last four or five months,” Waseem said, after his 85-ball innings against Sharjah.

“It's good preparation. I came here, played a game and was able to help win the game for the team. It's good for me and for the team.”

The time spent in the middle might help Waseem in his quest for big runs in the PSL. He had been entrusted with an opening berth alongside Australian great David Warner for Karachi.

Although he has made some promising cameos at the top of the order so far, he has yet to play the type of substantial knock UAE followers are so used to seeing.

“I'm playing Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa and getting to open with David Warner, who is a first-class player,” Waseem said.

“I'm very happy. It's a proud moment for me and good experience; I'm learning so many things from them.

“I have had good starts. I haven’t been able to continue that, but hopefully [a big score] will come.

“Everyone is playing with the same intent, especially the foreign players. If we are batting, we have to do so with intent and an attacking mode, and if we are bowling we have to bowl with the same plan.”

Khuzaima is likely to debut for the national team during their next assignment, which is a Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Scotland in August.

Khuzaima Tanveer in action for Fujairah. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

By that stage he will have completed his three-year residency period, qualifying him to play international cricket for the UAE.

He thinks the fact he has been called back to play in the D50 shows he is in the UAE’s thinking for the Scotland tour.

“It has been a great experience in the PSL with Karachi Kings, and now the board have called me for the D50 tournament,” Khuzaima said.

“I am looking forward to be part of the 50-overs squad in the upcoming series, so I’m happy for that. I think it has helped a lot and now we are prepared and mentally prepared for the series.”

Although he is eagerly awaiting his first start in the PSL, Khuzaima says he is grateful he has been made to feel welcome by his new side.

“I felt nervous at the beginning, but not now,” Khuzaima said. “The team is very good, the boys have gelled very well, and the way they are with the new guys is amazing.

“I'm just happy if the team is winning. It doesn't matter if I'm playing or not. I just want my team to win, and I'm happy with the team and with the combination.”