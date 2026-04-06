Sameer Minhas, Ubaid Shah and other standout local talent at PSL 2026

The Pakistan Super League is done with the opening set of matches and some clear trends have emerged.

For starters, the new franchises don't seem to have any beginner's luck. Both Rawalpindi and Hyderabad Kingsmen lost their first three matches, sinking to the bottom of the expanded eight-team tournament.

Out of the 13 matches so far, only two have witnessed scores in excess of 200. Granted, matches have taken place only at one venue – Lahore – due to the austerity measures in place in the country. The second venue for this year's PSL – Karachi – could make for higher scoring matches.

Another early trend is the dominance of local batters and bowlers in the opening phase of the tournament. The top five batters and bowlers are all from Pakistan, bar Aussie great Steve Smith.

And that is a good thing, as you would want local players to shine in a franchise tournament.

The PSL is a golden chance for many players to fight their way back into the national team conversation, since it is the start of a new cycle after the conclusion of 2026 T20 World Cup.

Several Pakistan players have put their best foot forward early on. Opener Sahibzada Farhan continues to pile on the runs, while star pacer Shaheen Afridi is among the wickets as well. Shadab Khan seems to have some belief back in his bowling, while forgotten seamer Hasan Ali is making a huge impact – eight wickets in three games at an economy of around six.

Also making a mark are younger players who are either uncapped or have just started their careers. Here we take an early look at the standout young players of PSL 2026.

Sameer Minhas

The standout young player of the PSL so far. The Pakistan U19 captain first made headlines late last year when he cracked 172 in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against India in Dubai.

He has taken that eye-catching form to the PSL for Islamabad United. Two fifties in three matches at a strike rate of over 170 have put the spotlight firmly on the 19-year-old opener.

This a special tournament for Sameer as his elder brother and Pakistan international Arafat is also competing in the PSL, while their father is working at the tournament as a professional photographer.

Ubaid Shah

The family connection continues. Lahore Qalandars are known for their exceptional eye when it comes to fast bowling. They seem to have unearthed the next Pakistan pace bowling talent – 20-year-old Ubaid Shah.

The right-arm pacer has only three wickets in three games at an economy of seven, but his action, swing and pace have left a mark. He is bound to have picked up a few tricks of the trade from elder brother and Pakistan star Naseem.

With a largely similar action, Ubaid has also rushed batters in the PSL so far. He should begin the climb to higher levels soon.

Shamyl Hussain

The 21-year-old Quetta Gladiators opening batter started the PSL with successive fifties. He made his international bow last month in ODIs against Bangladesh, but had a poor outing. He seems to have put that behind him in T20s.

The left-handed batter has a unique crouching stance. Has played more first-class matches than white-ball games, which is always a plus for a young batter.

Mohammad Naeem

Another fine young Pakistan opener in the PSL. The Lahore Qalandars opener only has one fifty so far, but has the best power game among all uncapped top-order batters.

Not exactly young by PSL standards at 26, Naeem has the game that seems to be in short supply in Pakistan – power batting. Smashed 60 off 28 balls against Multan, setting the bar high for the rest of the season.