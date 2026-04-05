IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami prove their white-ball credentials

The incredible quantity and quality of local talent in the Indian Premier League has been a big factor behind India's dominance in the T20 format at the international stage over the past few seasons.

But what that also does is make it easy for fans to forget the ones who were there at the top not too long ago.

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant would consider themselves part of that unfortunate group.

Not too long ago, Pant was seen as the natural successor to MS Dhoni as the all-format keeper batter and possible India captain. Shami, while getting on in age, still looks a class apart whenever he has the ball in hand.

But both Shami and Pant are not a part of India's T20 group. And they could also be considered surplus to India's white-ball plans.

On Sunday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, both showed they had enough white-ball and T20 cricket left in them.

First up, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Shami produced one of the best spells in recent memory as he wrecked Hyderabad's top order. Shami finished with stunning figures of 2-9 from four overs, making the most of a slow Hyderabad surface as he extracted late movement and grip.

Shami was unplayable as he moved the ball appreciably and got turn and dip with his cutters.

Dangerous openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head stood no chance on a helpful surface against the 35-year-old Shami as Hyderabad were decimated in the powerplay.

The Sunrisers had to see Shami's four-over spell out, before they could attempt to rebuild the innings. They did accomplish that, going from 35-4 after 10 overs to 156-9, thanks to stunning fifties from Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen.

But Shami had done his job. Before the season started, the right arm quick insisted he had regained his fitness. Extended spells on the sidelines due to injuries over the last few seasons had made his case weak. But on Sunday, Shami showed that his aching body can still produce match-winning spells, at least in white-ball cricket.

Pant too had a point to prove. The keeper batter has not played an international white-ball match for two years. The left-handed batter's game, which flows freely in red-ball cricket, seems to stiffen up when the colour of the ball changes.

T20 cricket is seen by some as the weakest of the three formats for Pant. But not this time.

Pant held the innings together and paced his knock perfectly, finishing unbeaten on 68 from 50 balls as Lucknow reached the target in the final over for their first win of the season.

Sure, Pant could have finished the game earlier and he still looked ungainly at times as he looked to force the shots. But Pant got the job done.

For both Pant and Shami, the 2027 ODI World Cup is a clear target. International T20 cricket might not be within reach, but 50-over cricket definitely is.

Many players of India's champion T20 team might not be suited for the challenging conditions in South Africa for next year's ODI World Cup. Experience and top tier technique might get preferred over youthful promise.

On Sunday, Shami and Pant sent a reminder of what they still bring to the table.