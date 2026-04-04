Ashok Sharma – IPL's new 96mph pace sensation

The Indian Premier League, and T20 cricket in general, is known mainly for high octane batting and record breaking innings which seem to occur every other day.

But every now and then, bowlers get a chance to make their mark. On Saturday, Gujarat Titans fast bowler Ashok Sharma stole the limelight in a high-scoring contest against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as he delivered the fastest delivery of tournament so far and one of the quickest balls in IPL history.

The 23-year-old pacer topped the speed gun at 154.2kph (nearly 96mph) in an action-packed spell on a flat surface.

Ashok consistently hit the 150 mark during his four-over spell and saved his fastest delivery for the last ball of his penultimate over.

The right arm quick fired a yorker at nearly 96mph which a well set Dhruv Jurel (75 off 42 balls) could only dig out.

The young speedster came into the IPL with a well-rounded domestic season behind him where he bowled regular overs at top pace almost throughout the term.

Ashok, who plays domestic cricket for the state of Rajasthan, gave a glimpse of his potential during the preceding domestic T20 tournament where he breached the 150kph mark.

The fact Ashok is playing in the IPL is a minor miracle in itself as he had given up the sport a few years back to help his family, who are farmers, by looking for a regular job. However, a fortuitous appearance at a pace bowling talent hunt got him on the radar of state cricketers and then the IPL.

Having already been a part of the Kolkata and Rajasthan franchises, Ashok received the backing of Gujarat this season and has impressed viewers and experts alike.

Ashok has now become the third Indian fast bowler to breach the 95mph mark in the IPL. Umran Malik is still the fastest Indian pacer in the tournament's history, sending a 157kph thunderbolt before injuries and loss of form pushed him away from the mainstream.

Thereafter, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav made headlines by breaching the 95mph mark. However, successive injuries have also pushed him to the sidelines.

Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait remains the fastest bowler in the tournament history, getting closest to 100mph mark.

Fastest bowlers in IPL history

1. Shaun Tait – 157.7kph (98mph)

2. Gerald Coetzee – 157.4kph (97.8mph)

3. Lockie Ferguson – 157.3kph (97.7mph)

4. Umran Malik – 157kph (97.5mph)

5. Mayank Yadav – 156.7kph (97.3mph)

6. Anrich Nortje – 156.2kph (97mph)

7. Dale Steyn – 154.4kph (96mph)

=8. Kagiso Rabada – 154.2kph (95.8mph)

=8. Ashok Sharma – 154.2kph (95.8mph)