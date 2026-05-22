10 things I learnt from my first Hajj pilgrimage

If you are experiencing pre-Hajj flutters before making the journey of a lifetime, it’s OK. I know them well.

Each approaching season reminds me of the nerves I felt before I did my first and only Hajj in 2010. I went with certain ideals and preconceptions, and came back fulfilled in ways I didn’t expect.

And that is the thing about Hajj. Despite what we read and prepare for, nothing can really capture the immensity of seeing the Kaaba at the centre of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, or the subtle vulnerability some men feel when wearing the prescribed white clothes called ihram.

I also learnt that, more than the physical acts, the experience can be mentally gruelling. It is meant to test you. Among a sea of millions of people from all over the world, you may realise you are not as patient or as organised as you thought.

Hajj offers you those realisations, and the tools to help carve out a more spiritually balanced life once you are home.

Sixteen years on, I am still a seeker of that balance. But the lessons from those few days in Makkah provided a lifelong blueprint for how to go forward.

Here are 10 things I learnt during and after the sacred journey.

1. Have no expectations

Muslim worshippers pray near the Kaaba during Hajj. Reuters Info

Hajj is no picnic. The logistics involved in bringing so many people into the city means that well-laid plans can frequently go awry. It is best to go with the flow and view the unexpected hiccups as a given.

2. Remember why you are there

Muslims don’t go to Hajj to chase a feeling. It’s an obligation we must do if we are willing and able. The satisfaction lies in the completion of the task and then using the life lessons to make your post-Hajj existence fruitful for you and those around you.

3. Do not expect to be on a spiritual high the whole time

A lot of the time we go to Hajj with this idea that we will ride a spiritual wave the whole time. That may happen in moments, but it's unrealistic to be – or expect others to be – in that state all the time.

4. Have patience

We are humans and we have our own cultures and ways of doing things. Rather than being constantly annoyed by other people’s behaviour, just stay the course and worry about your own actions instead.

5. Carry identification and basic medicine

Keep your Hajj ID with you at all times.

Not only is it an important official document showing you have arrived legally, but it also contains your details and emergency contact information.

6. Do not stop suddenly in a moving crowd

Worshippers circle the Kaaba during tawaf. Reuters Info

If you drop something while circling the Kaaba during tawaf, one of Hajj’s key acts, it is best to keep moving.

Remember, you will be doing this among a sea of humanity, with Hajj welcoming millions of people each year. Continue your ritual and, once you finish, ask staff for help if you still want to look for it. Chances are it may be lost, so carry only what you need.

7. Carry something for hydration and energy

Hajj days can stretch longer than expected and the heat can take more out of you than you realise.

Keep a small bottle of water with you, along with something simple for energy, such as dates, biscuits or an energy bar. Electrolytes or oral rehydration salts can also be useful after long walks or heavy sweating, but seek appropriate medical advice before taking any supplements.

8. Prepare for chafing

There is a lot of walking to be done during Hajj. Reuters Info

This is one of those small practical things that can affect your whole day.

There is a lot of walking during Hajj, often in heat and in ihram, so use Vaseline or an anti-chafing balm before the long stretches begin.

9. Bring spare slippers

Footwear is one of the most common things to get misplaced during Hajj.

Remember where you left your slippers, take a photo of the spot if you have to, and bring an extra pair in a small carry-on. The slippers should be light, comfortable and easy to clean.

10. There is no such thing as the perfect Hajj

More than 850,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj this year. Reuters Info

Get nearly two million fallible human beings in one destination, with the aim of completing certain tasks within a specific time, and some are bound to slip up.

Sure, I have some regrets. I wish I had done parts of it better and with more focus. Then again, these are lessons I still apply today and pass on to others.