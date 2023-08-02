Governor of Makkah leads ceremonial washing of Kaaba

On behalf of King Salman, the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan led the traditional washing ceremony of the Kaaba on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony was followed by Sunnah prayers.

Last year, the washing ceremony was led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also on behalf of King Salman.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman leads ceremonial washing of the Kaaba in 2022

The Crown Prince was accompanied by a number of government officials and dignitaries for the ceremony.

The kiswa - a large, embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba - was lowered in preparation for the washing ceremony on Tuesday, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of the Prophet.

Head of the Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, along with a number of royals, government officials and citizens, participated in the washing ceremony, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque undertook the task of raising the lower part of the kiswa.

Earlier this month the Kaaba was adorned with a new kiswa, in black silk with gold embroidered details, which will cover the holy site for the rest of the year.

Two hundred technicians from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa helped replace the new kiswa.

The kiswa is made of 850kg of raw silk, 120kg of gold thread and 100kg of silver thread, and is used to cover the four sides of the Kaaba.

A gallon jug is used to store Zamzam water mixed with rose water to wash the interior of the Kaaba

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque also held a virtual exhibition to display tools used to wash the Kaaba.

After the washing of the Kabaa, the holy structure will be sprayed with the finest oud oils, roses and incense, Spa reported.

The Department of Tayeb and Incense said that it had intensified its efforts to fumigate the Grand Mosque, with more than 60 incense burners.