DSV expands in Dubai with new logistics warehouse developed by Aracapita in Jebel Ali Free Zone

DSV, the global transport and logistics leader, and Arcapita Group Holdings, the global alternative investment firm, through its real estate development platform, Lintara Properties, have announced the completion of a state-of-the-art 30,000-square-metre logistics warehouse in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone.

The new facility is a clear signal of DSV’s long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider Middle East. DSV is continuing to invest in capacity and capabilities in Dubai, reflecting its confidence in the market’s long-term growth and the role of the UAE as a global trade and logistics hub.

“I’m excited to open this state-of-the-art facility expanding our capabilities to serve both our regional and global customers," said DSV Dubai managing director Chrys Mendonca.

“Even in a period of unrest and uncertainty in parts of the Middle East, we are expanding capacity because we trust the region’s long-term growth and the UAE’s role as a gateway for global trade.”

Purpose built

The warehouse has been delivered as a turnkey build-to-suit development. Lintara Properties coordinated the development and construction, with Group AMANA serving as the main contractor and utilising advanced construction methods, including modular and off-site techniques, to deliver the facility efficiently and to specification.

Isa Al Khalifa, managing director of Mena Real Estate at Arcapita and chief executive of Lintara Properties, said: “This build-to-suit facility demonstrates the ability of Lintara Properties, together with Arcapita, to originate and deliver complex, high-specification logistics assets for global blue-chip tenants.

“Purpose built to handle increasingly complex requirements – from pharmaceutical and temperature-controlled goods to hazardous materials – the warehouse is able to support supply chains with resilient, sustainable and best-in-class logistics solutions.”

Ability to scale

Located within DSV’s Jebel Ali Free Zone South Campus, the new warehouse further strengthens DSV’s operational footprint in Dubai – a critical gateway for regional and international trade – and enhances the company’s ability to scale with customers as supply chains continue to evolve.

Built on DSV’s proven design concepts and refined through years of operational best-practice feedback, the Grade A facility expands DSV’s capacity to serve customers with increasingly complex supply chains.

It features high-bay storage with a maximum internal storage height of 17.3 metres, capacity for approximately 75,000 pallet positions, and extensive loading, docking and covered external storage areas. The warehouse is located within the same plot as DSV’s local headquarters, supporting seamless daily operations and close customer dialogue.

In addition, the facility includes a large paved outdoor area that opens up access to additional customer segments, alongside dedicated pharmaceutical areas, temperature-controlled zones, cold rooms, workshops, dangerous-goods areas, large mezzanines for value-added services, and office spaces for customers’ white-collar staff, all sectioned for maximum operational efficiency.

Market access

In line with DSV’s sustainability commitments, the facility was designed from the outset to meet LEED Silver standards and to incorporate energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible construction practices.

Global trade continues to evolve, with businesses placing greater emphasis on resilience, diversification, and proximity to key markets. By strengthening its footprint in Dubai, DSV is positioning customers to navigate disruption while maintaining reliable access to regional and international markets.

The investment underlines DSV’s view that modern, well-located logistics infrastructure in the UAE will remain central to supply chain resilience and growth over the long term.