'A dream come true': Joy for Emiratis embarking on Hajj pilgrimage

Emiratis travelling to Saudi Arabia to embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage have shared their joy at making the spiritual journey.
About 3,100 citizens are expected to fly to the kingdom from Dubai this week.
The National visited Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Monday, where pilgrims were leaving for Hajj. A committee of Dubai Police, immigration, customs and health authorities, along with airline staff, has been established, given that the pilgrimage coincides with the beginning of the busy summer travel season.
Travellers were welcomed with dates, water, juice and sweets by volunteers.
“I’m thrilled. I can’t describe the joy of travelling finally for Hajj. I broke down in tears when I arrived at the airport knowing my dream has became a reality," said Abdullah Al Mutawa, 45, from Ras Al Khaimah, who was making his first pilgrimage.
“I’m grateful to the authorities for making our unforgettable experience at the airport smooth and beautiful.”
Sultan Mohammed, 29, from Abu Dhabi, was travelling with a group of friends to perform Hajj for the first time. “It is a dream come true," he said. “I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome at the airport."
Emirati pilgrims are to depart from Dubai will depart Dubai International on 28 dedicated flights operated by Emirates, Flydubai, Saudia and Flynas.
Pilgrims are able to scan a barcode at the airport to receive information on how to avoid dehydration, where to find drinking water and what to do if they feel tired, and contact numbers have also been provided in case of emergencies. Pilgrims can also take free blood pressure and sugar tests before departing.
"These journeys are personal, profound, and often once in a lifetime," said Essa Al Shamsi, senior vice president at Dubai Airports. “Through the efforts of our people and the DXB community, we want to ensure every pilgrim departs with confidence and returns with ease.”
Tips for pilgrims
Be aware of the latest travel regulations and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before going to the airport. Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance and being prepared for security checks can save time at the airport.
In pictures: Hajj pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure. Use the Dubai Metro to travel to and from the airport to avoid traffic on the roads.
Making the pilgrimage
Millions of Muslims travel to Makkah to perform Hajj each year, while many also head further north to the city of Madinah. All Muslims who are able to do so are required to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah at least once in their lifetime.
Hajj and the other four pillars of Islam form the foundation of life for Muslims. The annual pilgrimage takes place during Dhu Al Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, and lasts for about four to six days.
The Hajj pilgrimage is to begin on Wednesday, June 4, with Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, marked for Thursday, June 5. Eid Al Adha celebrations will begin on Friday, June 6 and run until Sunday, June 8. It was announced last week that both the public and private sectors would be granted leave from Thursday to Sunday, June 5 to 8, with work resuming on Monday, June 9.