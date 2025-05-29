Saudi Arabia arrests 26 people for transporting illegal Hajj pilgrims

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 26 people for taking more than 80 pilgrims to Makkah to perform the Hajj without a permit, state media reported on Thursday.

The kingdom has announced several tough penalties for illegal pilgrims this year as Riyadh attempts to ensure a safe and orderly Hajj. Worshippers began arriving in Saudi Arabia early this month for the pilgrimage, one of the largest mass gatherings in the world.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that security troops apprehended 10 Saudi residents and 16 citizens for transporting 83 pilgrims who did not possess a Hajj permit, citing an Interior Ministry announcement.

Penalties had already been issued, including imprisonment, fines of up to 100,000 Saudi riyals ($26,600), deportation for the non-citizens and a 10-year ban on re-entry to the kingdom, SPA said.

It did not specify how many people received which penalties. The vehicles used for taking the pilgrims were confiscated, SPA added.

The ministry reissued a warning that anyone attempting to perform the Hajj without a permit risks a fine of up to 20,000 riyals, saying the regulations are designed to ensure safety and security. Those enabling illegal pilgrims face even higher fines.

One Iranian pilgrim suffered a heart attack while attempting to perform Hajj rituals, SPA reported on Wednesday. He was forced to undergo emergency heart surgery at King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah, but has since recovered and was able to complete his pilgrimage, the news agency said.

Muslims perform the Eid Al Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

Saudi Arabia has been intensifying efforts to ensure an orderly and safe Hajj. Crushes, tent fires and other accidents have caused hundreds of deaths over the past 30 years during the pilgrimage. The Saudi government has responded by building new infrastructure.

A quota system for visitors to Makkah was introduced in 1987, agreed by member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, to limit the number of pilgrims allowed by each nation to 0.1 per cent of its population.

Millions of Muslims are making their way to Makkah with the intention of performing religious rites next week as taught by the Prophet Mohammed to his followers 14 centuries ago.

Six airports across Saudi Arabia have been designated by the government to serve Hajj pilgrims – Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Taif, Riyadh and Dammam.

This year’s Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9. The fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj is mandatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it and is the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity.

