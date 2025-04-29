Hajj pilgrims without permit to face large fines, says Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has said anyone caught performing the Hajj without a permit will face a fine of up to 20,000 riyals ($5,300), as authorities intensify efforts to protect worshippers ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

The kingdom on Monday announced a range of penalties for people violating regulations during the event, one of the largest mass gatherings in the world.

Millions of Muslims will make their way to Makkah in early June with the intention of performing religious rites as taught by the Prophet Mohammed to his followers 14 centuries ago.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior said foreigners in the country holding visit visas who attempt to enter Makkah city or the holy sites during the Hajj will face a fine of up 20,000 riyals, according to a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency. Foreigners are required to obtain a special permit to perform the pilgrimage.

Fines of up to 100,000 riyals will be imposed on anyone who applies for a visit visa for someone attempting to perform the Hajj without a permit.

People caught providing transport and accommodation to unauthorised pilgrims will also face fines of up to 100,000 riyals, the ministry said.

Foreigners breaking the rules will be deported and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years, it added.

This year’s Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 and 9. The fifth pillar of Islam, the Hajj is mandatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it and is the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity.

A quota system for visitors to Makkah was introduced in 1987, agreed by member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, to limit the number allowed by each country to 0.1 per cent of its population.

Stampedes, tent fires and other accidents have caused hundreds of deaths over the past 30 years, forcing the Saudi government to build new infrastructure.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Twin%20electric%20motors%20and%20105kWh%20battery%20pack%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E619hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C015Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUp%20to%20561km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EQ3%20or%20Q4%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh635%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

Company profile Name: GiftBag.ae Based: Dubai Founded: 2011 Number of employees: 4 Sector: E-commerce Funding: Self-funded to date