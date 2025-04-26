Saudi Arabia arrests group suspected of fake Hajj campaigns on social media

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a group suspected of promoting fake and misleading Hajj campaigns online, as authorities intensify their efforts to protect pilgrims before this year's annual pilgrimage.

The suspects were caught publishing fraudulent advertisements across social media platforms, according to a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

They offered unauthorised services such as pilgrim housing and transport within the holy sites, performing Hajj on behalf of others, securing and distributing sacrificial animals, and selling counterfeit Hajj bracelets, the ministry said.

The suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution, the ministry said, without giving details of the number involved or their nationalities.

In its statement, the ministry reminded the public that official permits for Hajj must be obtained through regulated channels.

This year’s Hajj is expected to take place between June 4-9. Millions of pilgrims from around the world are anticipated to gather in Makkah.

