Pilgrims begin arriving in Saudi Arabia as Hajj preparations gather pace

Pilgrims have begun arriving in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/saudi-arabia/">Saudi Arabia</a> for this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hajj/">Hajj</a> as preparations pick up for one of the largest mass gatherings in the world next month. The first flights landed this week from countries including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/">Pakistan</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/malaysia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/malaysia/">Malaysia</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bangladesh/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bangladesh/">Bangladesh</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/afghanistan/">Afghanistan</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/">Turkey</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india/">India</a>, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. Millions of Muslims will make their way to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/hajj-pilgrims-without-permit-to-face-large-fines-says-saudi-arabia/">Makkah</a> in early June with the intention of performing religious rites as taught by the Prophet Mohammed to his followers 14 centuries ago. Six airports across Saudi Arabia have been designated by the government to serve Hajj pilgrims – Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Taif, Riyadh and Dammam, according to Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al Jasser. Mr Al Jasser was at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Tuesday to receive the first batch of pilgrims – a flight carrying 396 people from Dhaka. Many pilgrims are travelling under the Makkah Route Initiative, a scheme started seven years ago by Saudi Arabia that requires them to carry out travel procedures in their home country including visa issuance, health checks and capturing biometric data. The initiative aims to help streamline processes, ensure an orderly Hajj and prevent any safety issues. Stampedes, tent fires and other accidents have caused hundreds of deaths over the past 30 years during Hajj. The Saudi government has responded by building new infrastructure. A quota system for visitors to Makkah was introduced in 1987, agreed by member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, to limit the number of pilgrims allowed by each country to 0.1 per cent of its population. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia said anyone caught performing the Hajj without a permit would face a fine of up to 20,000 riyals ($5,300) as part of a range of penalties for people violating regulations. Fines of up to 100,000 riyals will be imposed on anyone who applies for a general Saudi visit visa to perform the Hajj without the required special permit. Foreigners breaking the rules will be deported and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for 10 years, the Ministry of Interior added. This year’s Hajj is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9. The fifth pillar of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/islam/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/islam/">Islam</a>, the Hajj is mandatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it and is the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity.