Makkah access restricted to pilgrims and special permit holders ahead of Hajj

Saudi Arabia on Monday restricted access to Makkah to pilgrims, special permit holders and permanent residents ahead of this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

The new rules apply to people who have neither a work nor a Hajj permit, and are not residents of Makkah, the Saudi news agency (SPA) reported.

The permits will be issued through specific online portals. Hajj begins at the end of May and Umrah permits have meanwhile been halted.

“Starting Monday, April 13, residents wishing to enter Makkah must obtain official permits from the competent authorities and those without such permits will be denied entry,” state media reported.

“Exempted are holders of a residency permit issued in Makkah, those with a Hajj permit and those with a work permit for the holy sites issued electronically through the Absher Individuals platform and the Muqeem portal, which are technically integrated with the Tasreeh platform,” it added.

“The issuance of Umrah permits through the Nusuk platform will be suspended for Saudi citizens, GCC [Gulf Co-operation Council] nationals, residents inside the kingdom and holders of other visas, from Saturday, April 18.”

The Ministry of Hajj said violations of these instructions will subject offenders to the penalties prescribed by law.

Authorities in Makkah are gearing up for a busy season, with about two million pilgrims set to attend.

The annual pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam takes place during Dhu Al Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Alongside the spiritual experience are practical considerations for Saudi officials in managing the vast crowds. A cooling system described as the world's largest keeps temperatures at Makkah's Grand Mosque at between 22°C and 24°C.

Crushes, fires and other accidents have caused deaths in the past, and permits are issued to manage numbers.

This year’s preparations for Hajj have been overshadowed by the threat of renewed conflict between Iran and the US, as the sides seek to extend a ceasefire, due to expire next week, into a more permanent arrangement.

The war, also involving Israel and lasting for 40 days before the temporary truce, disrupted air traffic across the region, with people overseas unable to reach Saudi Arabia and other countries in their usual numbers.