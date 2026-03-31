PSL team owners push for return of fans to stadium

There was no dearth of action or controversy in the opening weekend of the Pakistan Super League. However, the absence of spectators in the stands is being felt, with team owners pushing for a return of fans to improve the atmosphere during matches.

Strict austerity measures are in place in Pakistan, as is the case in many parts of the world, amid a growing fuel crisis emanating from the Middle East conflict and the subsequent blockade of shipping routes.

The Pakistan government has directed the public to cut down on non-essential travel and other activities as it aims to conserve scarce fuel and other resources.

Following the directives, the Pakistan Cricket Board decided to host the opening matches of the PSL behind closed doors, and that too at only two venues in Lahore and Karachi.

However, the sight of empty stands has not gone down well with many. Over the weekend, several franchise owners took to social media to urge local and federal governments to look for ways to enable the return of fans to the venues.

"The PSL is an inseparable part of the lives of millions of Pakistanis. The passion, colours and presence of our fans are the true soul of this league. Without them, its spirit feels diminished," Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi posted on X.

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"I humbly request Hon’ble Prime Minister to kindly allow fans back into stadiums so this national celebration can continue to unite us not only in spirit, but also from the stands."

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal expressed similar sentiments.

"As founding team owner who has been part of PSL since day one, it pains me to see empty stadiums. I request the Honourable Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to allow fans back into the stadium. The PSL depends on public energy, so let the people be part of the game again," he posted on X.

While the Pakistan board has promised to compensate franchises for the loss of gate revenue, the absence of a lively crowd is difficult to put in figures.

New franchise Hyderabad Kingsmen, who will pay around $6.5 million over the next 10 years to the PCB in annual franchise fees, also urged the government to allow fans back in.

In a statement, team owner Fawad Sarwar said: "We deeply missed the energy of the crowd in our first PSL game. While the teams bring the heat, it’s the fans in the stands who bring the passion and heart to PSL.

"As the owner of a team proud to finally represent Hyderabad and Sindh, I humbly request the Honourable Prime Minister to allow fans back into the stadium."

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf suggested authorities could look into allowing fans at the venues only through public transport, while restricting private vehicles.

"I would like to see fans walking to the stadium or using public transport, while keeping stadium parking closed for private vehicles. This might bring some joy to cricket lovers and restore the entertainment of PSL," Yousuf posted on X.

The Pakistan board said they can't take any decision as they are following the directives of the federal government.