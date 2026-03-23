Unavailable star players of PSL and IPL 2026

The Pakistan Super League and the Indian Premier League go head-to-head this weekend. Apart from their schedules, there are a few other similarities between the PSL and the IPL this season.

Both T20 tournaments begin amid worsening global order brought upon by the conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent oil crisis.

Fuel shortages, limited options for air travel and restrictions on various commercial operations in the subcontinent are set to cast a long shadow over the leagues.

On Sunday, the PSL announced drastic measures due to the ongoing resource crunch, including hosting matches behind closed doors at only two venues – Lahore and Karachi.

IPL organisers are also monitoring the Iran conflict with the ongoing situation expected to have some impact on the richest league in the world.

Another common factor between the PSL and IPL is the absence of several prominent stars. Many big names have made themselves unavailable fully or partially for both leagues, while some have switched allegiances from the PSL to the IPL.

Below is the list of international stars who will not feature as the rival leagues start. The PSL begins on Thursday and the IPL kicks off two days later.

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Pakistan Super League

Dasun Shanaka: The Sri Lankan veteran has opted out of representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and been linked to a move to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as a replacement for Sam Curran.

Blessing Muzarabani: The Zimbabwe pacer won’t play for Islamabad United, signing on for Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, whose unexpected removal from the league earlier had resulted in a spectacular showdown that ended with Bangladesh being excluded from the T20 World Cup.

Jake Fraser-McGurk: The Australian opener, who was signed by Rawalpindi, has withdrawn for personal reasons.

Zaman Khan: Pakistan and Rawalpindi fast bowler ruled out due to shoulder injury.

Ottneil Baartman: The South African fast bowler, who is in great form this season, won’t be playing for the Hyderabad franchise. Reported to be on the radar of Rajasthan and Chennai Super Kings.

Gudakesh Motie: The West Indies spinner, picked up by Lahore Qalandars, has opted out of the tournament. Linked with a possible stint at Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Spencer Johnson: The Australian left-arm quick, who was signed by Quetta, has opted out. Could play for Chennai as a replacement for injured pacer Nathan Ellis.

Indian Premier League

Sam Curran: Star England and Rajasthan all-rounder ruled out due to groin injury.

Pat Cummins: Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain likely to be unavailable until next month as he is recovering from a back injury.

Matheesha Pathirana: The Sri Lanka pacer will be available for Kolkata Knight Riders only next month as he is recovering from a calf injury.

Josh Hazlewood: Australia pacer unlikely to be ready for the start of the tournament for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Has been sidelined for months due to injury.

Mitchell Starc: Another Australian missing in action. Delhi Capitals pacer unavailable for now due to workload management.

Harshit Rana: The Kolkata pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

Nathan Ellis: Australia and Chennai Super Kings pacer out due to hamstring injury.

Lockie Ferguson: Punjab Kings and New Zealand pacer to miss start of tournament to be with newborn son.

Akash Deep: The India and Kolkata pacer has once again picked up a back injury and will miss the season.