Highest-paid cricketers of PSL 2026 after inaugural auction, including Ayub, Naseem and Smith

Pakistan cricket is the talk of the town at the moment and this time, it is for all the right reasons.

While the national team found itself in the middle of a political tug of war at the T20 World Cup with its board demanding fair and equitable treatment of all members, the country simultaneously gained ground on the domestic front by unlocking the financial potential of the Pakistan Super League.

Earlier, the Pakistan board held auctions for a total of three new franchises – one of them being a new ownership for the existing Multan franchise – and hit the jackpot.

The new franchises in Hyderabad and Sialkot fetched a record price of Pakistani rupees 1.75 billion ($6.2 million per year for 10 years) and 1.85b rupees ($6.5m) respectively.

Then earlier this week, the Multan franchise changed ownership with a record annual franchise fee of 2.45b rupees ($8.7m).

With the influx of record levels of funds, Pakistan cricket decided time was right to hold its first ever player auction ahead of the new season which begins on March 26.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Super League held its inaugural auction for the month long tournament.

Since it was a new concept with first-time owners involved, franchises were allowed to retain and sign players before the bidding began, with a number of top names already snapped up before Wednesday.

Still, there was intense battle for some well known names. Below is the list of the top 20 highest earning cricketers at this year's PSL.

Highest-paid cricketers at PSL 2026

1. Steve Smith (Sialkot Stallionz, direct signing) – 140 million Pakistani rupees ($500,000)

2. Saim Ayub (Hyderabad Kingsmen, retained) – 126 million rupees ($450,000)

3. Naseem Shah (Rawalpindi, auction) – 86.5 million rupees ($308,000)

4. Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United, auction) – 85 million rupees ($302,000)

5. Daryl Mitchell (Rawalpindi, auction) – 80.5 million rupees ($286,000)

6. Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars, auction) – 79.5 million rupees ($283,000)

7. David Warner (Karachi Kings, auction) – 79 million rupees ($281,000)

8. Haris Rauf (Lahore Qalandars, auction) – 76 million rupees ($271,000)

9. Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars, retained) – 70 million rupees ($250,000)

9. Babar Azam (Peshawar Zalmi, retained) – 70 million rupees ($250,000)

9. Abrar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators, retained) – 70 million rupees ($250,000)

9. Shadab Khan (Islamabad United, retained) – 70 million rupees ($250,000)

9. Mark Chapman (Islamabad United, auction) – 70 million rupees ($250,000)

14. Khawaja Nafay (Quetta Gladiators, auction) – 65 million rupees ($231,000)

15. Mustafizur Rehman (Lahore Qalandars, direct signing) – 64.4 million rupees ($230,000)

15. Moeen Ali (Karachi Kings, direct signing) – 64.4 million rupees ($230,000)

17. Devon Conway (Islamabad United, direct signing) – 63 million rupees ($224,000)

17. Aaron Hardie (Peshawar Zalmi, direct signing) – 63 million rupees ($224,000)

19. Mohammad Nawaz (Sialkot Stallionz, retained) – 61.6 million rupees ($220,000)

20. Marnus Labuschagne (Hyderabad Kingsmen, direct signing) – 58.8 million rupees ($210,000)