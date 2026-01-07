Pakistan begin PSL expansion process with two new teams set to be added

The Pakistan Super League is gearing up for a big leap forward 10 years after its launch.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced it will add two new franchises to the existing pool of six. A total of eight teams would make the PSL significantly more competitive; in the early years four out of the five teams would qualify for the play-offs.

The board has shortlisted 10 entities that will vie for two new teams in the PSL. The two new franchises will be based in one of the following cities: Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit.

Among those shortlisted include renewable energy company Inverex Solar, telecom company Jazz and Tareen Group, the former owners of Multan Sultans franchise.

The entities that have been shortlisted will participate in a team auction where the highest bidders will win rights for the new teams.

Anticipation is high for a hectic bidding war as the finances of the league have grown considerably.

Late last year, HBL renewed their title sponsorship of the league, pledging $25 million for two years – a five-time increase in value to the first such deal valued at $5m in 2016.

Five of the six existing teams – Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars – have renewed their franchise rights for the next 10 years. The only team that missed out on an extension was Multan.

The Sultans franchise had a public falling out with the Pakistan board after team owner Ali Tareen became one of the most vocal critics of the league, especially last season.

After criticising the board for a lack of initiative, Tareen went after the PCB with more vigour on multiple platforms, divulging details about the workings of the board. His complaints ranged from a lack of clear long-term plans, foreign investment and organisational practices.

The Pakistan board decided to pull the plug on the franchise and not offer Tareen a renewal offer. According to reports, the Pakistan board will run the franchise this year and look for a new owner next season.

Announcing his decision to exit the Sultans franchise, Tareen took to social media, posting: “I would rather lose this team while standing on my feet than run it from my knees. So, this is goodbye.”

However, there is a twist in the tale as the Tareen Group have also been shortlisted for the team auction, which takes place in Islamabad on Thursday.

The group's candidature is subject to clearance and it would be a huge surprise if they are allowed to return to the PSL fold after an acrimonious exit.

Regardless, the PSL is taking significant strides in the cut-throat world of franchise leagues.

Once seen as among the top three leagues in the world, the PSL saw its brand value decline following the rise of well-funded tournaments such as the DP World International League T20 in the UAE and the South Africa T20 league. Both those leagues competed with the PSL for elbow room in the hectic December-February window.

But now, the PSL has ditched the winter window for good and organise the tournament in a period where no other cricket takes place – the early summer window of the Indian Premier League.

This year, the PSL will start on the same day as the IPL – March 26. Interest will be high this time as not only will the two tournaments kick off simultaneously but will also take place right after the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

