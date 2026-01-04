ILT20 final: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq defends action in chucking row

Usman Tariq has defended himself in another chucking row ahead of the DP World International League T20 final on Sunday night.

The Pakistan spin bowling sensation was a late arrival at the tournament as a replacement player for the Desert Vipers.

He made an immediate impact after joining the side in place of Noor Ahmed for the business end of the competition.

In the qualifier play-off against MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi, he took three wickets as the Vipers powered through to the final.

His dismissal of Tom Banton in that game was notable. After it, the batter appeared to accuse Tariq of “throwing”.

The towering spin bowler has been accused of that before but points out he has been cleared twice at testing laboratories in Pakistan.

Cricket’s laws allow for a 15 degree of flexion when bowlers straighten their arm in their bowling action.

Tariq said his action has been proven to fall within those parameters, suggesting the misconception comes about because of two pronounced points of his elbow.

“There are two corners on my [elbow] which makes it hard for me to straighten,” he said.

“That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared.

“As you can see from before, in history, when any spinner had allegations [of chucking] against them, they went to the lab. They tried to change their action and develop the right degrees.

“When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn’t get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing.

“I would love to give a message on this platform that every single person who is commenting on these things, they should study first about cricket, then they should go for the allegations.

“If you don’t have knowledge about cricket and you are just commenting or sharing your thoughts, then illiteracy can kill knowledge.

“It is better to have knowledge, then after you can comment on anyone.”

Whatever the mechanics of it, Tariq’s method is undeniably quirky. Having begun cricket playing tape-ball in Pakistan, he initially started out as a fast bowler when he switched to formal cricket with a leather ball.

While struggling with injury during a game, he switched to spin. The flurry of wickets which followed prompted him to stick with it.

Despite coming to the professional game late, success has followed rapidly. He took a hat-trick in his second game for Pakistan, while he has also won a variety of T20 titles in franchise cricket already.

Now he is hoping to do the same as the Vipers look to win the ILT20 for the first time, having lost two previous finals.

“That final match pressure is always different from the rest of the matches which you play in this tournament,” he said on his new franchise's podcast, Vipers Voices.

“As a human being, you should feel that pressure, but the main skill and art is how to control your pressure. And for that, you need to have a process where you can learn how to deal with this.

“I am really blessed and lucky that I have been through that process. And that experience has made me learn how to reduce the pressure and how to back myself.

“Also, the team management plays an important role in this process, by giving you a safe environment and offering kind words where you can feel at ease and give it your best shot.”

Sam Curran, the Vipers captain, said he is impressed by what he has seen from their new recruit, and hopes Tariq can play a key role against MI Emirates in the final.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen him bowl on the field and he’s very unique and extremely skilful,” Curran said.

“We lost Noor earlier in the season and we felt we needed to get another spinner in. Thankfully we were able to. He put in a performance and he is obviously a quality bowler.

“We are hoping [in the final] he can do something similar as well. He is a quality bowler and I think he will have a part to play for Pakistan in the future as well.”

