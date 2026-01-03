IPL releases Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman amid political tension

The Indian cricket board announced that it has instructed Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh ⁠fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid growing tensions between the countries.

Relations between the South Asian neighbours have soured after Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to New Delhi following protests against her regime in 2024.

Though the Indian cricket board did not get into the specifics of why they had asked the Kolkata Knight Riders to release Rahman, the deteriorating relations between the countries seem to have had a bearing on the decision.

Bilateral matches between India and Bangladesh have also come to a halt.

"Due to recent developments going on all across, the BCCI has instructed the franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release one of their players, Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh, from their squad," Saikia told Indian news agency ANI.

"They can ask for a replacement ⁠if needed. And upon request, BCCI ​will allow a replacement ‍player."

Left-arm pacer Rahman was signed by Kolkata ⁠in last month's player auction for a little over $1 million, making him the most expensive player from Bangladesh in IPL history.

Later on Saturday, Kolkata confirmed Mustafizur had been released from the squad.

"The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the BCCI," KKR said in a statement.

"BCCI will ⁠allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course."

Mustafizur, 30, has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super ⁠Kings ‌and Delhi Capitals in previous seasons of the IPL, taking ⁠65 wickets in 60 matches.

Players from a particular country have been sidelined from the IPL for non-cricket reasons in the past. Pakistan cricketers were permanently barred from the IPL following the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Indian cricket board's decision is likely to have larger ramifications. The country is looking to host multi-nation events in other sports and its policy on barring athletes from a particular nation could have a bearing on its ability to host bigger sporting events.

The 19th edition of the IPL begins on March 26 following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup which takes place in India and Sri Lanka starting in February.

