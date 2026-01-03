Ashes: Australia strengthen security for Sydney Test

Australian police said they will have additional security at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth Ashes Test which starts on Sunday, weeks after gunmen killed 15 people in the city.
The father-and-son gunmen are alleged to have carried out the attack at a Hanukkah event at the Bondi Beach on December 14. Australia's worst mass shooting in almost three decades shocked the nation.
The massacre has sparked more active policing in Sydney, Australia's most populous city and the capital of New South Wales state.
Authorities announced a "high-visibility" police presence for the marquee Ashes Test. Measures at the iconic ground include riot patrol unit, officers on horseback and officers carrying rifles.
“The difference will be in the visibility of long arms and a stronger presence," New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said in a statement.
Police said they expect a capacity crowd for day one of the fixture, the final encounter in the five-match series already won by Australia.
"Many people may not be used to seeing police carrying rifles at sporting events, but our objective here is to help the public feel safe," Lanyon said.
Cricket Australia said first responders to the attack and "community members who bravely acted" will be honoured before the start of play on Sunday.
Pitch mystery
England captain Ben Stokes said he is not sure about the conditions to expect for the fifth and final Test.
Australia have already taken an unassailable 3-1 series lead, although England showed the gap between the sides is not as vast as the scoreline suggests after completing victory inside two days in the Melbourne Test.
Pitches in this Ashes series have varied wildly, with two matches finishing inside two days.
England named a 12-man squad for the clash on Friday with seamer Matthew Potts and spinner Shoaib Bashir likely vying for the one spot on the team.
"I looked yesterday and looked at it the day before as well," Stokes said on the eve of the match.
"We try and act like we know what we're doing when we're looking down at the pitch and rubbing it and knocking it but no one really has a clue, to be honest."
"You can only just try and give yourself the best chance of thinking: 'Right, what 11 do we need to give us a chance of winning this?'"
England will be keen to end the series on a high as a 3-2 scoreline will take some of the heat off the team management, especially coach Brendon McCullum whose position as head coach is coming under greater scrutiny.
Meanwhile, Australia captain Steve Smith said his team will keep options open for the fifth Test.
Off-spinner Todd Murphy was called into the squad after veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was ruled out for the rest of the series due to injury. But he missed out on a spot in the team as Australia went with four fast bowlers in Melbourne.
Top order batter Usman Khawaja had earlier announced that the Sydney Test will be his last.
