Twelve killed in attack on Hanukkah event at Australia's Bondi Beach

At least 12 people have been killed in a shooting at a Hanukkah event at Australia's Bondi Beach.
Police declared a terrorist incident after what New South Wales premier Chris Minns called an attack "designed to target Sydney's Jewish community".
There were 29 people taken to hospital, including two police officers. One suspected shooter was killed and a second was in a critical condition. Police were investigating the possibility of a third.
Mr Minns said the shooters opened fire shortly before 7pm at a Hanukkah event with more than 1,000 people present. "This cowardly act of terrifying violence is shocking and painful to see," he said.
"What should have been a night of peace and joy ... has been shattered by this horrifying, evil attack."
New South Wales police commissioner Mal Lanyon said there was "information about the deceased shooter" that contributed to a terrorist incident being declared, but did not reveal what that was.
He said improvised explosives were found in a vehicle in the Bondi area that was linked to the dead shooter. Bomb disposal experts were at the scene.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the shooting was "beyond comprehension", and hailed the "heroes" who stepped in to help.
"The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing. Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives," Mr Albanese said on X. "My thoughts are with every person affected."
He said: "We have seen Australians today run towards dangers in order to help others. These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives."
A major Australian Muslim organisation condemned the "horrific" shooting.
"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those who witnessed or were affected by this deeply traumatic attack," the Australian National Imams Council said.
"This is a moment for all Australians, including the Australian Muslim community, to stand together in unity, compassion, and solidarity," it added.
Foreign leaders condemned the attack. "Europe stands with Australia and Jewish communities everywhere. We are united against violence, anti-Semitism and hatred," said Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president.
Israeli leaders - who have clashed with Australia over its recognition of Palestinian statehood - were quick to condemn the shooting. President Isaac Herzog called it a "very cruel attack on Jews who went to light the first candle of Hanukkah on Bondi beach".
Speaking at an event in Jerusalem, Mr Herzog called on Australia to "fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism which is plaguing Australian society".
An annual Hanukkah by the Sea gathering was taking place at the beach on Sunday afternoon.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the attack was "the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia". He criticised Mr Albanese for not directly calling it an anti-Semitic attack.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed footage of two black-clad gunmen firing on people, and several people being treated by police and paramedics.
Earlier, police said they were responding to a developing incident.
“Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area,” said New South Wales police in a post on X. “Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”
Sunday's attack came almost exactly 11 years after a lone gunman took 18 people hostage at the Lindt Cafe in Sydney. Two hostages and the gunman were killed after a 16-hour standoff.
"Australians are in deep mourning tonight, with hateful violence striking at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love, Bondi," said Sussan Ley, the leader of Australia's opposition Liberal Party.
