Who is Charlie Kirk? US right-wing commentator shot in Utah

Charlie Kirk, a popular right-wing commentator who co-founded the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, is in a critical condition after being shot on Wednesday at an event at a Utah university.

Bystanders told the Deseret News that Mr Kirk, 31, was shot during a question session with students. Videos posted online showed people running away after a gunshot. One video appeared to show Mr Kirk being shot, with blood pouring down his neck as he sat under a tent with the slogans "Prove Me Wrong" and "The American Comeback" written on it.

A representative for the university told The New York Times that Mr Kirk had been shot by a gunman from a building about 180 metres away. The representative added that the suspected gunman, who is not a student, has been taken into custody.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. God bless him,” US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Vice President JD Vance described Mr Kirk as a “genuinely good guy and a young father”, and asked people to pray for him.

Mr Kirk has been a strong advocate for the Trump administration, rallying donors and voters during Mr Trump's 2024 campaign.

The US has experienced a wave of political violence in recent years.

The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state legislator and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April.

Mr Trump was also the target of an assassination attempt on the campaign trail in July 2024. The attack killed a rally-goer and injured Mr Trump and two others.

California Governor Gavin Newsom described the attack on Mr Kirk, who is well known for his podcast and university campus debates, as “vile and reprehensible”.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency was "closely monitoring" reports of the shooting and said that agents would be on the scene quickly.