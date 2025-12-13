Two US soldiers and interpreter shot dead in Isis ambush in Syria

Two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an attack by Isis in Syria on Saturday.
The Pentagon and a senior Syrian official said the soldiers were supporting counterterrorism operations when they came under fire in Palmyra, a city in the country’s central desert region once held by Isis.
Three others were wounded, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said, Reuters reported, in an attack that indicates ongoing high levels of instability in Syria.
The attack took place during a visit by US troops to an office used by the country’s internal security forces, a senior official in the area told The National.
According to the official, the attacker was “associated with Isis” and shot at the US troops, who were then airlifted to the Al Tanf base where an American contingent is based.
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces. The Syrian official also confirmed that the attacker was killed.
