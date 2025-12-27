Ben Stokes relieved as England end Ashes drought with Melbourne Test win but laments 'not ideal' pitch

Captain Ben Stokes had mixed emotions as England ended a 15-year winless streak in Australia by clinching the Melbourne Test inside two days on a treacherous pitch.

England celebrated their first Test win in Australia since 2010/11 as they chased down 175 for a four-wicket Ashes victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Though the hosts had already secured the urn ​after three wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, Stokes's team gave their ‌travelling army of fans a consolation prize in what has been a dismal tour on and off the pitch for England supporters.

There were nerves when England were reduced to 165-6, ​10 runs short of victory. But Harry Brook (18 not out) and Jamie Smith (three not out) held on, with the winning run taken with four leg byes off pace bowler Mitchell Starc.

The Melbourne match will be remembered as a batting graveyard - 36 wickets fell inside six sessions with no half-centuries in an Australian Test for the first time since 1932.

"This win does ‍mean a lot. Been over here a few times and ‍not managed to get a win," Stokes said.

"I think it will mean a hell of a lot to everyone.

"At the end there, when all the boys came out of the dressing room, we had a little hug and just said, 'Finally we've won one'," Stokes said of the importance of the win for him and former captain Joe Root.

"Me and Joe have been here a few times and been on the wrong end of the result a few times, so to end up on the right side after a long period of time is a pretty special feeling.

"It will be another four years until we come back here, but there won't be a narrative that we haven't won a game - that goes back to zero now."

However, the focus once again was on the state of pitches in the ongoing Ashes; the first Test in Perth also finished inside two days.

Stokes told reporters his feedback to the ‌match referee would not be the best.

"When you go out ⁠there and you're faced with conditions, you've got to crack on and deal with it," Stokes said.

"But being brutally honest, that's not really what you want. Boxing Day Test match, you don't want a game finishing in less than two days. Not ideal."

England were bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings 152 on day one, with poor shot-making only a small part of the overall story.

Australia were skittled for 132 in their second innings in the middle session on day two before England finished victorious on 178-6.

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith offered a lukewarm defence of MCG curator Matt Page, saying it ⁠was a ‌delicate balance for ground staff to strike.

But with day three tickets sold out at ⁠the 100,000-seat stadium, Saturday was a bad day for the local ⁠game, with Cricket Australia to forgo millions in revenue.

It was another costly blow following the two-day series-opener in Perth.

"In terms of the wicket, it was obviously a tricky one," Smith said.

"Thirty-six wickets over two days, it probably offered just a little bit too much.

"Obviously finances aren't great. I think it was a sell-out tomorrow if we got there. So, yeah, disappointing for those (fans) that wanted to come along."

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.