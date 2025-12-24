Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes says welfare of England players 'my main concern right now'

England captain Ben Stokes said the mental well-being of his players would take precedence over results as his side prepare for the final two Tests of a chastening Ashes series against Australia.

England arrive in Melbourne trailing 3-0 after Australia’s 82-run victory in Adelaide sealed an unassailable lead and retained the urn, but the fallout since Sunday has extended well beyond the boundary rope.

Reports of players adopting a “stag party” mentality during a mid-series trip to the Queensland resort of Noosa have intensified scrutiny on a squad already under fire for its on-field performances.

With England director of cricket Rob Key pledging to investigate claims of excessive drinking, Stokes struck a protective tone when addressing reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, insisting his immediate focus was on safeguarding his players amid the growing storm.

“With the reports and everything circulating around right now, my main concern right now is my players,” Stokes said.

“How I handle this moment right now is the most important thing to me. The welfare of everyone in there, and probably some certain individuals as well, is the most important thing to me right now.

“This kind of stuff is something that I have firsthand experience of, how it can affect people. And my role as England captain is to protect my players as much as I possibly can.”

Stokes’ comments carried particular weight given his own well-documented struggles away from the game. The all-rounder stepped away from cricket in 2021 to prioritise his mental health, following years in which his private life and professional career were played out under intense public scrutiny.

“It’s never a nice place to be when not only the media world but also the social media world is just piling on top of you,” he said.

“It’s a very tough place to be in as an individual, and when you know you’ve got the support of the people who are leaders, it’s very good to know that you’ve got that support.”

Stokes acknowledged that England’s performances had invited criticism, conceding that defeat leaves little room for complaint. However, he drew a distinction between analysis of cricketing shortcomings and the more personal nature of online reaction, particularly where leaked footage or speculation is involved.

“When you are 3-0 down and you’ve lost the series, everything you say, everything you do, gets scrutinised, and rightly so,” he said. “You don’t really have a leg to stand on when you’ve lost three games in a huge series like this.”

England will name their team later on Wednesday ahead of the fourth Test, which begins on Friday. While the urn is already gone, Stokes insisted his priority over the remainder of the tour is ensuring his players are supported as they attempt to restore pride in Melbourne and Sydney.