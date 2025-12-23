Ashes 2025: Cummins and Lyon out of Melbourne Test as England to investigate players' behaviour in Brisbane

Australia’s Ashes triumph will be completed without two of its most influential figures after captain Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon were ruled out of the final two Tests against England, a decision that underlines the hosts’ long-term priorities despite holding an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Cummins will play no further part in the series, while Lyon is facing surgery on a torn right hamstring that is set to sideline him for an extended period. The pair’s absence for the fourth Test, which begins on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, ensures Australia’s XI will have a markedly different look as they attempt to press home their advantage on Boxing Day.

Quick bowler Jhye Richardson and spinner Todd Murphy were named as cover in a 15-man squad, with coach Andrew McDonald confirming Cummins’ withdrawal was part of a carefully managed plan. The fast bowler returned from a lower back injury to lead Australia to victory in Adelaide – his first Test appearance since July – and played a central role in the 82-run win that secured the urn.

“That was a discussion that we had a long time out around his return,” McDonald told cricket.com.au. “Yeah, we were taking on some risk. We’ve now won the series, and that was the goal.”

Cummins will now focus on regaining full fitness ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which begins in early February. “To position him for further risk and jeopardise him long term is not something that we want to do,” McDonald said.

“Pat’s really comfortable with that. If he had any setback in the build-in as well, we would have shut him down straight away.”

Steve Smith will resume the captaincy in Melbourne after missing the Adelaide Test with vertigo symptoms. His return guarantees at least three changes to the side. Usman Khawaja, who stepped in for Smith at No 4 and impressed with scores of 82 and 40, may yet retain his place, potentially leaving Josh Inglis vulnerable as selectors weigh balance against continuity.

Lyon’s absence will be felt just as keenly. The 38-year-old injured his right hamstring while saving a boundary on the final day in Adelaide and hobbled from the field, an abrupt end to a match that had also seen him reach a personal milestone. His wicket haul moved him past Glenn McGrath and into sixth place on the all-time Test bowling list, with 564 dismissals.

“Nathan Lyon will have surgery on a torn right hamstring, which will sideline him for an extended period,” Cricket Australia said in a statement. Murphy is expected to replace him and is in line to play his first home Test, having made all seven of his previous international appearances overseas, most recently in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Richardson’s inclusion is another notable development. The fast bowler has not played a Test for four years, a period that included three shoulder surgeries, but his pace and energy provide an intriguing option as Australia manage workloads across a long summer.

Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc are likely to lead the seam attack after recovering well from the exertions of Adelaide, with Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and Richardson contesting the remaining spot. McDonald reserved particular praise for Starc, who has been the outstanding bowler of the series.

“Starc’s amazing. He’s pulled up fine,” McDonald said. The left-armer has sent down close to 100 overs across the three Tests and claimed 22 wickets at an average of 17.04, including a career-best 7-58 in Perth. He has also chipped in with 150 runs down the order, reinforcing his value as a genuine all-round contributor.

“He keeps running in and presenting the pace that he does,” McDonald added. “There’s a lot to be learned around preparing yourself and targeting the right matches at the right time.”

England to probe players' behaviour

Across the divide, England’s tour continues to unravel amid questions about preparation and professionalism. Managing director Rob Key pledged to investigate reports that players’ drinking on a mid-series break in Noosa went too far, following suggestions it resembled a “stag-do” after heavy defeats in Perth and Brisbane.

The England squad spent several days in the Queensland resort before travelling to Adelaide, where they lost the third Test and the Ashes. While Key stressed he had heard nothing that warranted alarm, he acknowledged concerns. “Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol for an international cricket team is not something that I’d expect to see at any stage,” he said. “It would be a fault not to look into what happened there.”

Key insisted he had no issue with players taking time to switch off, but drew a firm line. “If it goes into where they’re drinking lots and it’s a stag-do, all of that type of stuff, that’s completely unacceptable.”

Despite the bleak scoreline – the Ashes lost inside 11 playing days, the joint-fastest defeat in more than a century – Key backed head coach Brendon McCullum, conceding England must evolve after repeated failures on the biggest stages.

