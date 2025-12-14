Brendon McCullum bats away questions over his future as England attempt to keep Ashes alive

England coach Brendon McCullum insisted he is not distracted by questions about his future and vowed to stay true to his methods as his side attempt to keep the Ashes alive in the third Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval.

England arrive in South Australia under intense scrutiny after being comprehensively beaten in the opening two matches of the five-Test series. Eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane have left Ben Stokes’ team 2-0 down, knowing only a victory in the day-night Test starting on Wednesday will prevent the Ashes being decided early.

Despite the pressure, McCullum confirmed England will resist the temptation to make sweeping changes, backing continuity in the batting line-up and retaining Ollie Pope at No 3. Jacob Bethell, who has been touted as an alternative, will again miss out.

“Knee-jerk reactions and chopping and changing settled batting line-ups is not really our way,” McCullum said on Sunday. “We know we haven’t got enough runs so far in the series, but for us to go on and win the series it’s not about throwing out what’s been successful for us over the past few years.”

England’s performances have prompted fierce debate, with questions raised over their intensity, tactics and preparation. McCullum’s remark after the Brisbane Test that England may have “trained too much” was widely criticised by former players, while the squad’s decision to spend several days in Noosa before travelling to Adelaide was also derided in sections of the Australian media.

The New Zealander, however, was unmoved by the backlash or suggestions that another heavy defeat could put his job in jeopardy.

“I don’t know, but it doesn’t really bother me, to be honest,” he said. “Professional sport is not easy. You do the job to the best of your ability, you have conviction in what you’re doing and whatever happens, happens.”

McCullum conceded England have fallen well short of their standards but maintained faith in their aggressive approach, even with the margin for error rapidly shrinking.

“We knew when we came here that we had to win three Tests to win the series,” he said. “The fact we’re 2-0 down has made it harder on ourselves, but it doesn’t stop the belief you have within the dressing room.

“I don’t think we’ve been anywhere near our best so far in these last two Tests, but what’s been has been. Now it’s focusing on the one that’s coming. If we play our best cricket, we’re a massive chance in this Test match.”

McCullum also defended the beach break, insisting it was planned long in advance and designed to refresh a squad coming off two draining defeats.

“Noosa for us was excellent,” he said. “It was about time away from the heat of the battle. Hopefully the freshness we come into this Test match with will pay off.”

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green said memories of the 2023 Ashes, when England recovered from 2-0 down at home to draw the series, served as a warning. Getty Images

Australia, meanwhile, are wary of complacency despite holding a commanding position. All-rounder Cameron Green said memories of the 2023 Ashes, when England recovered from 2-0 down at home to draw the series, served as a warning.

“That’s a good reminder for our team to stay really level,” Green said. “You can look too far ahead, but we need to keep being as good as we can be and finish it off.”

The hosts remain heavy favourites, with England winless in Australia since their 2010-11 triumph and facing relentless scrutiny on and off the field. Tensions flared again on Saturday when a security guard was involved in an altercation with a cameraman at Brisbane airport, an incident that underlined the intense media glare.

Usman Khawaja, meanwhile, said he had fully recovered from the back spasms that sidelined him in Brisbane and hopes to be available for selection, although Australia may yet stick with the opening pairing of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald.

Khawaja, who will turn 39 during the Adelaide Test, brushed aside speculation about his future and ​saying he will keep playing ‌as long as he is valued by the team.

"I could have retired two ⁠years ago, or at any time," the left-handed ​batter told reporters in Adelaide. "I am always mindful of the future, I always have been. I am not here to hang on, I am just here to enjoy my cricket.

"As long as I am valued I am here, I am doing my job."

