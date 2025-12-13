Ashes 2025: England face big Shoaib Bashir call as spin comes into play for third Test

England head into the third Ashes Test with their series hopes hanging by a third after two comprehensive defeats Down Under so far.

Both the opening match in Perth on the second Test in Brisbane finished with the home side easing to eight-wicket victories to leave Australia just one draw away from maintaining their grip on the famous Ashes urn.

It was pace ace Mitchell Starc who again ripped through England's batting line-up, claiming eight wickets in the match as well as contributing a vital knock off 77 with the bat to help Australia secure a huge first innings lead at The Gabba.

But it looks like spin could finally play a part in the series at the Adelaide Oval with temperatures climbing in South Australia, there is likely to be a significant job for the slow bowlers with the hosts having already signalled their intentions to bring Nathan Lyon back into the side.

But while they have the luxury of drafting a 140-cap veteran with 562 wickets under his belt, England have no such luck. Instead, they must make a tricky judgment call over Bashir.

The 22-year-old has been backed by the selectors for the past two years despite inconsistent appearances and a stalled domestic career that has left him surplus to requirements at Somerset.

Pre-series planning would have earmarked Bashir for a place on the team-sheet but concerns are creeping in.

After all-rounder Will Jacks was preferred for the second Test, Bashir was released to play for England Lions against Australia A and returned disappointing figures of nought for 115 from 25.

Having failed to lay a glove on the second string, it would be optimistic to expect the off-spinner to excel against Australia's Test XI. Bashir also found himself under the pump in the pre-series warm-up match at Lilac Hill, where his own teammates attacked him consistently.

Bowling for both sides in different innings, he was clobbered by England's senior batters as well as the Lions contingent, serving up a total of 24 overs for 151 – with a combined run-rate of almost 6.3 an over. A similar performance in the third Test would be a major drain on England.

The hosts, meanwhile, are set to be boosted by the return of captain Pat Cummins who was named in their 15-man squad.

The 32-year-old fast-bowler has been sidelined since the tour to the West Indies in July with a lower back injury.

“We feel as though he'll be as best prepared as can be,” Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

Under-pressure veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who did not play in the second Test because of a back injury, kept his place in the squad for the match, which begins on December 17.

Australia win second Test – in pictures

Steve Smith, left, celebrates after hitting the winning runs as Australia beat England in the second Ashes Test at The Gabba on December 7, 2025. Getty Images Steve Smith and Jake Weatherald after finishing unbeaten on 17 and 23, respectively, as Australia won by eight wickets and took a 2-0 lead in the series. PA Australia opener Travis Head is bowled by England's Gus Atkinson for 22. PA England bowler Jofra Archer has words with Australia captain Steve Smith. AFP Australia’s Michael Neser after taking 5-42 to help bowl out England for 241 in their second innings. AFP Australia's Michael Neser celebrates after taking the wicket of England batter Brydon Carse for seven. Reuters Australia’s Michael Neser, second left, celebrates with teammates after claiming the wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. AFP England captain Ben Stokes top scored in his side's second innings with 50 off 152 balls. Getty Images Australia captain Steve Smith after taking a superb catch t dismiss England’s Will Jack for 41. AFP Australia captain Steve Smith alongside his England counterpart Ben Stokes after the match in Brisbane. PA

Khawaja turns 39 on Thursday, day two of the third Ashes Test, and is inching closer to the end of his time in international cricket.

He started the series against England in Perth but suffered back spasms that saw him drop down the order in both innings and Travis Head promoted in his place at the Gabba last week.

The selectors have retained the 85-cap veteran in their squad amid suggestions that they could restore Head to his usual spot in the middle order and Khawaja insists he is ready to go.

“I'm still valued by the team, still asked to be here to play, so I'm here. One hundred per cent fit,” he told reporters in Adelaide.

“I'm not here to hang on, I'm just here to enjoy my cricket. As long as I'm valued I'm here, I'm doing my job. I just like to compete. I can bat so many different ways. I've been successful in all formats, I've got gears when I want to.

“My sample size will tell you that you've got to find a way to be consistent for a long period of time, not just over a game or two.”

Khawaja was criticised in some quarters for playing a golf tournament on the eve of the series, then pulling up injured during the opening game.

“I could have retired two years ago. I could have retired any time. I'm still very committed,” he insisted.

“I am the guy who, as much as people sometimes want to have a have a crack at me, I love playing for Australia. I train hard, I do everything right.

“For me, it's more about just being a professional. People can have opinions, that's absolutely no worries to me. I can't sit down and worry about what other people think, especially outside of the squad.”

