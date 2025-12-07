Ashes 2025: Australia crush England again with series victory in touching distance

Australia took a giant step towards retaining the Ashes after thrashing England in the second Test at The Gabba on Sunday to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

For the second Test in succession, Australia ran out winners by eight wickets, with fast-bowler Michael Neser doing the damage on his home ground, taking 5-42 as England were bowled out for 242 in the second innings.

It gave the tourists a meagre lead of 65 runs which, despite Gus Atkinson claiming the wickets of first-Test hero Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia rattled off in 10 overs.

After starting the day on 134-6, still 43 behind the Aussies, captain Ben Stokes and all-rounder Will Jacks showed a patience and focus that have been woefully lacking from their teammates Down Under so far.

The pair put on a watchful 96-run stand for the seventh wicket, which was finally broken by a stunning diving catch by stand-in captain Steve Smith at slip to dismiss Jacks after a gutsy 41.

It says something for the dismal efforts of England's batters that the 36.4 over partnership was their longest of the series so far.

What followed was an all-too familiar collapse with England losing their final four wickets for 17 runs as Stokes quickly followed Jacks back to the pavillion after a defiant 50 off 152 balls was ended when he nicked Neser behind.

Atkinson (3) was then bounced out by Brendan Doggett and Brydon Carse edged to slip to give Neser his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Australia would go on to seal a rapid victory with Smith smashing a six to clinch the win as he and Jake Weatherald powered the home side over the line.

“It was good fun there,” said Smith, who was involved a spicy exchange of views with England bowler Jofra Archer during the run chase. “A great day of cricket. The guys toiled really hard there.

“It was a good partnership from Will Jacks and Ben Stokes but once we broke that we were able to get through and leave ourselves a chase of 60 odd, so pleasing.”

The turning point in the match had come in Australia's second innings when their wagging tail – including man-of-the-match Mitchell Starc's 141-ball 77 – helped Australia reach 511 and take a huge 177-run lead.

That was followed by a fine bowling performance with the pink ball as England stuttered to 134-6. “The game turned when we were able to extend our innings and everyone getting into double digits, even though unfortunately nobody was able to go on and get a big one,” added Smith.

“The tail batting for 50 overs and extending it into the night so we were able to bowl with a newer ball under lights was crucial for us.”

It was another sensational pink-ball performance from Starc, who took eight wickets – including a first-innings 6-75 – with the ball as well as providing that vital late-order knock with the bat.

“Two wins. I can't ask for much more,” said Starc. "A hard-fought win and glad to be on the right side of it.

“We've seen on this ground before the wicket is hard and that pink ball goes soft pretty early, so I think as a bowling unit we bowled well in both innings.

“Obviously batting in the first innings it was key we got a lead there. Michael Neser, on his home ground in front of his family, was phenomenal today.”

As for England, the pressure continues to ramp up on Stokes' men after another miserable Test following on from the two-day defeat in Perth.

It is going to take a monumental turnaround in form and fortunes if they are to recover from here and regain the Ashes, starting with the Third Test in Adelaide on December 17. England have never come from 2-0 behind to win a series against Australia.

“We have to take some responsibility as a batting group, especially in that top seven,” said Stokes, who also insisted he is “incredibly confident” that England can still win the series. “I think there is some of the stuff that is a mentality thing.

“Again we seem, to see those kind of things in that pressure situations when it is neither here nor there.

“We managed to wrestle momentum back towards us then Australia have got the momentum back.

“I see that as a common theme when the game is on the line. When the pressure is on, where are we at? Are we clear to go out there and do what we need to do to get us back in the game?

“I will be addressing this stuff in the dressing room. I'm not going to sit here and splurt it all out.”

