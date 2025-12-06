Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc strikes with bat and ball as England face defeat in Brisbane Test

Mitchell Starc continued to torment England, this time with the bat as well, as Australia closed in on another commanding Ashes win.

Starc scored a quick half-century and then grabbed two wickets under the Gabba floodlights to push Australia to the brink of victory at the close of day three of the second Ashes Test on Saturday.

Starc made 77 in a sparkling 141-ball knock to help Australia score 511 and take a 177-run lead before turning up the heat with the pink ball as England stumbled to 134-6 at stumps, still needing 43 runs to make Australia bat again.

Captain Ben Stokes and Will Jacks were both four not out, left with the task of keeping up the fight.

England had high hopes at the start of the day but lost the plot completely with the ball.

The tourists started the day with genuine hope of containing Australia, who had a 44-run lead with four wickets in hand.

Now, they are staring at the prospect of a 2-0 series deficit. Only one team in the history of Test cricket has ever come back from 2-0 down to win a series - Don Bradman's Australia in the 1936/37 Ashes.

For just the third time in almost 150 years of Test cricket, all 11 Australian batters reached double figures in an innings.

Starc's was one of five half-centuries, following opener Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (65), stand-in skipper Steve Smith (61) and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (63).

Starc went into bat in the fourth over on Saturday at the end of a 54-run seventh-wicket partnership between overnight batters Carey and Michael Neser.

Starc batted for more than two and a half hours for his best Test score against England, guiding a 75-run partnership with No 10 Boland, a record for a ninth-wicket stand at the Gabba.

While no Australian batters went on to post centuries, three England bowlers conceded triple figures. Brydon Carse took 4-152 runs in 29 overs. Skipper Ben Stokes returned 3-113 in 24 overs and Gus Atkinson took figures of 1-114 off 28.

In reply, Neser and Boland joined Starc with two wickets apiece as England lost 6-89 in the night session.

Boland bowled Ben Duckett (15) and had Harry Brook (15) caught behind.

Neser missed one caught-and-bowled chance against Duckett but got the next two to dismiss Zak Crawley (44) and Ollie Pope (26), both England's batters playing loose drives back at the bowler.

Joe Root (15) was also culpable, driving away from the body to send a nick flying to wicketkeeper Carey off the bowling of Starc, who later had Jamie Smith caught behind for four.

