Ben Stokes and England pacers decimate Australia after Mitchell Starc's 7-58 on frenetic opening day of Ashes

England fast bowlers, led by captain Ben Stokes, ran through Australia's underperforming top order to throw the opening Ashes Test in Perth wide open.

The visitors, led by an outstanding five-wicket haul by Stokes, reduced the Aussies to 123-9 by stumps on a thrilling opening day where the tourists themselves were bowled out for 172 in less than 33 overs.

Captain Stokes had a forgettable day with the bat - clean bowled by Mitchell Starc - but kicked into top gear with the ball as he landed the knockout bowl on Australia's batting after a fine opening burst by Jofra Archer and the rest of England's impressive pace attack.

Stokes finished with 5-23 as he gave England the opportunity to land a big lead on a lively pitch.

Up until the final session, left-arm pacer Starc was the star of the show, leading a depleted pace attack with aplomb. The veteran quick, 35, picked up career best 7-58 as England batters went into attack mode from the start.

Starc was leading the attack in the absence of injured captain Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, with debutant Brendan Doggett (2-27) sharing the pace bowling duties with him.

But Starc's work was not done for the day as he had to come out to bat again in the final hour of play after England's fast bowlers ran through the Aussie batting through sustained pace and aggression.

England new-ball pair of Archer and Gus Atkinson bowled four consecutive maidens to set the tone of the innings. Brydon Carse and Mark Wood then kept up the pressure before Stokes came on as the final change, turning the match on its head.

There was early drama in Australia's reply when Usman Khawaja failed to open with Marnus Labuschagne, instead walking out with debutant Jake Weatherald.

In a brutal introduction to Ashes cricket, Weatherald went for a second-ball duck, left on the floor by a Archer bullet and given out lbw.

Labuschagne fended off 41 balls for nine before he too succumbed to the speed of Archer, bowled off an inside edge.

And when stand-in captain Steve Smith fell for 17 to Carse in the next over, caught by Harry Brook at slip, it was game on.

Khawaja came in at four but lasted just six balls, blown away by a Carse bouncer that took a nick to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, leaving Australia reeling at 31-4.

Cameron Green (24), Travis Head (21), Alex Carey (26) and Starc (12) all got starts but Stokes removed them all.

While it was a poor day with the bat for Australia, Starc was proud of his effort.

"I guess a nice way to start a series," Starc said during the innings break.

"It's only one innings, but obviously there's been a lot made about the two boys not being here and I guess me being the experienced one. So, nice to lead that way."

Starc struck in the first over yet again, tempting Zak Crawley into an off-drive that angled across the body and nicked off the bat to Usman Khawaja at first slip.

It was the 24th time that Starc had taken a wicket in the first over of a Test. He followed that up with a full inswinger to trap Ben Duckett leg before for 21 in the seventh over.

He struck a huge blow by removing Joe Root for a duck two overs later to claim his 100th Ashes wicket, and returned in his next spell to shatter the stumps of Stokes through the gate when the England skipper had made six runs.

Atkinson later edged to second slip to give Starc his 17th Test five-wicket haul and the left-armer mopped up the tail by removing Jamie Smith for 33 and Wood for a duck.

His debutant teammate Doggett chipped in with two wickets, including that of dangerman Brook, and all-rounder Green grabbed another to break up a threatening England partnership.

