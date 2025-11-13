The Ashes: Two decades after 2005 magic, England look for repeat against ageing Australians

At the turn of the century, when T20 and franchise cricket had still not taken root, the joys of cricket had to be derived from the limited opportunities offered by a sparsely populated calendar.

Waiting for months to see your favourite players on the TV was quite normal. So every match carried that much more weight and matches lingered in the memory for a lot longer.

While nostalgia tints many memories from years gone by, the 2005 Ashes is unquestionably the gold standard of cricket, possibly the highest level 22 cricketers have ever collectively reached over a prolonged battle.

Most cricket fans vividly remember Brett Lee hunched over after a heart-breaking defeat in the 2005 Edgbaston Test, with Andrew Flintoff consoling him. Those watching the match at that time knew they were witnessing history unfold in front of them.

England, after losing the first Test, went on to win the Ashes 2-1 against one of the greatest Test teams of all time.

After two decades, the landscape has changed but Australia hold the upper hand, having retained the urn for a decade both home and away. But this time, there is a faint hope that England could flip the script and conjure the same magic that the great team of 2005 did.

Jofra Archer at Perth International Airport ahead of the Ashes. Getty Images

Australia’s veterans against England’s challengers

Back in 2005, Australia were the leaders of the Test format and had the greatest bowling attack in the game, while England were on their way up while also having some amazing talent.

This time, Australia too have the finest bowling attack in the format, are two-time World Test Championship finalists, and have an all-time batting great in Steve Smith. England, on the other hand, are brimming with exciting talent.

However, for Australia, the cracks have started to appear. With captain Pat Cummins injured, they have lost arguably their biggest player for the opening match. The core of their Test team, including Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon, are on the wrong side of 30 and possibly on their final stretch in the five-day format.

One more injury, especially in their bowling attack, and Australia will be scrambling for cover. Especially because England have a sensational pack of fast bowlers, like the 2005 side did.

Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Stokes himself offer the possibility of the same sustained menace that Flintoff and Co did. Australia batters could be in for a thorough interrogation.

Stokes’ Flintoff moment

Back then, Flintoff was the player who did it all – bowl hostile spells, bat the team out of trouble and lift the level of his teammates. England captain Stokes has taken on the role wholeheartedly, sidelining other formats to make sure his mind and body are completely focused on delivering with bat, ball and in the field in Tests.

In the recent home series against India, Stokes pushed his body to breaking point trying to secure victory in the fourth Test. A century and six wickets in Manchester still wasn’t enough as India held on for a draw, and then won the fifth Test – which Stokes missed through injury – to level the series. Stokes finished the series with over 300 runs and 17 wickets.

Admittedly, Stokes has accomplished a lot more than Flintoff – as an ODI and T20 World Cup winner and Ashes hero on multiple occasions. But he still does not have Flintoff’s 2005 moment. At 34 years of age and a growing list of serious injuries, this is the perfect chance against a diminishing Australian side, to have the crowning moment of his glorious career.

Brook’s chance to shine, like KP

Back in 2005, Pietersen was the glue that held England’s batting together as a dynamic, albeit combustible, middle order batter. England vice-captain, and future all-format leader, Harry Brook finds himself in a similar position.

His game is almost exactly like Pietersen’s – attacking, unpredictable and capable of finishing the match in one session.

Against India in the fifth and final Test, Brook smashed a sensational 111 at over a run-a-ball chasing while 374 to almost pull of an incredible win. He got out with a little over 50 runs needed and with six wickets in hand. That England lost from that position does not take anything away from the brilliance Brook is capable of.

England have other batters as well who can take the game away from the opposition. Ben Duckett is an all-format star while Joe Root is marching towards the all-time highest runs tally. Australia have Smith and Travis Head.

All of which leads to the belief that this time, England’s young hopefuls have more than a decent shot against Australia’s great but weakening team. Just like in 2005.

