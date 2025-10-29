Jofra Archer sends Ashes warning with fiery spell but England pay price for reckless batting in New Zealand

Captain Harry Brook was delighted with the contribution of “awesome” Jofra Archer but was disappointed with England's batting display in a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second ODI in Hamilton.

A terrific burst from Archer – 3-23 off 10 overs – was not enough as England failed to defend a below-par 175. Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 56 helped the Black Caps take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

While Archer was firing on all cylinders, he could not make up for a poor batting display by England. The tourists' top-order struggled with Joe Root (25) and Brook (34) the only ones spending any significant time at the crease.

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler all went cheaply before a fine 42 by Jamie Overton gave England some hope.

“It's disappointing to say the least. We want to get out there and entertain, but it has just not come off in the last couple of games,” Brook told TNT Sports.

“We have to dig deep again, we are going to try to entertain and be positive, and hopefully we can get it right in Wellington.

“They are nice wickets to bat on, but it is just trying to get through the first 20 or 30 balls and then cash in from there.”

Many eyes were on Archer ahead of next month's Ashes. In his first outing for England since September 12, the right-arm quick bowled with venom to show he is fully fit before the first Test on November 21.

Brook added: “He's an awesome bowler. He bowls 90mph and moves it both ways. To get three for 23 is awesome and it's great to have him back.”

England's batters were largely recklessness after New Zealand won the toss, getting bowled out for 175 after just 36 overs.

England's aggressive batting often led to needless dismissals against the run of play, with no partnership lasting longer than six overs or more than 38 runs.

New Zealand's bowling was steady but not unplayable. Blair Tickner claimed 4-34 on his return to the Black Caps after more than two years away.

Smith, Bethell and Carse holed out unnecessarily, Bethell showing a lack of awareness in picking out the deep-square fielder with the first ball after drinks.

Brook, who was brilliant in scoring 135 in the first match, slashed a cut in the air to point off Mitchell Santner that was well taken by a diving Will Young.

England were 143-7 midway through the innings and couldn't accelerate to a decent total without Brook at the crease.

Overton was the pick of England's batters with 42 from just 28 balls, followed by Brook's run-a-ball 34.

England took hope from Archer's return and he rattled New Zealand as soon as he took the ball.

Archer dismissed Young with the fourth ball of the innings and then troubled Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra with deliveries that seamed past both edges of the bat.

However, New Zealand knuckled down and got through tough periods to reach the target inside 34 overs.

Seamer Tickner, who was brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson, was pleased after claiming his best figures in the ODI format.

“I thought I was just going to come in and run some drinks, but it was awesome to play,” said Tickner.

“The boys up front did well, and I just sort of continued the job off. It was a good bowling performance all round from everyone. No pressure, really, for me, I'm just going to go back to the domestic grind.”

The third ODI takes place in Wellington on Saturday.

