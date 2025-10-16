Ashes 2025: Bowling reserves give England a fair chance against Australia's unsettled batting

There is very little in the current cricket landscape that would be recognisable for an ageing fan. The Ashes – the longest-standing rivalry in cricket – is one of them and resumes in the west coast of Australia in Perth next month.

Just like many rivalries in modern sport, nostalgia fuels much of the anticipation than recent results. Australia have held the urn for 10 years, but there is always enough ammunition for the next wave of conflict.

So while the Ashes begin late next month, the mind games have started already.

Stuart Broad, the former England seamer and tormentor-in-chief of Australian batters past, kicked things off in the mind games series. According to him, this is Australia’s worst Test team in a decade.

“Australia have been so consistent for a long period of time that you just knew who was going to open the batting, who was going to bat where, what bowlers there were – and they don't have that,” said Broad.

“It's very much a similar situation to 2010-11 when England went and won there.

“You wouldn't be outlandish in thinking – it's actually not an opinion, it's a fact – it's probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it's the best English team since 2010.”

Let’s unpack those words. It’s fair that Broad rates his own team so highly. England have an exciting young team, even if they are yet to be tested extensively, that should be around for a few years to come.

Ben Duckett can claim to be the best all-format and all-condition batter in the world. Harry Brook is fast rising as the next leader of the pack, while Joe Root is quickly approaching Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time runs tally, his below-par returns in Australia (zero centuries and an average of 35) notwithstanding.

You can guarantee Ben Stokes will put his body on the line, just like he did during the drawn series against India at home. This could be his legacy-defining series, even if he is unable to play all five Tests due to recurring injuries.

Fast-bowling is what is driving optimism in England’s camp. Jofra Archer looked close to his best against India after years out of red-ball cricket. Expect him and Mark Wood to play a couple of matches together, which would give England an advantage.

But beyond them, it is the support cast that makes this England team a serious contender. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith showed spectacular technique and temperament against India while batting down the order, while fast-bowlers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse should be a real handful in Australian conditions that have grown increasingly seamer-friendly.

Add to it a genuine X-factor pacer in Josh Tongue, and England have strategic depth in their bowling to last the entire five Tests. And three bowlers who can bowl at well over 90mph, provided they remain fit.

Batting is not as easy in Australia as it used to be 10 years ago. A change in the make-up of the Australian Kookaburra balls has resulted in a steep fall in batting averages – from over 40 in 2015 to less than 25 in 2024.

This is also why a traditional seam bowler such as Scot Boland has been one of the most lethal bowlers in Australia over the past few seasons, picking up 31 wickets in six Tests at an average of 14.

Extreme pace is great, but it is the third and fourth seamers who will be the deciding factor, as hardly any frontline quick is expected to last all five Test matches.

Broad’s contention of the Australian side being the weakest in a decade is difficult to justify, although it is pointing in the right direction.

Australia’s batting order is all over the place, still searching for a settled top order among Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Travis Head.

Veteran Steve Smith still offers the most confidence among all batters, even after all these years, and that is saying something. Labuschagne was supposed to be the next Smit,h but is fighting for a spot in the team.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is unlikely to be fit for the Ashes opener. PA

Bowling, on the other hand, is Australia's strong suit. Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Boland form a formidable pace attack, more than capable of restricting the opposition to less than whatever their unsettled batting line-up manages.

However, Smith might lead in the opening match as the all-conquering Cummins has a back injury and is in a race against time to be ready for the opening clash. And knowing Australia, they will never select a half-fit bowler.

And here in lies the opportunity for England. Cummins has been the leading wicket-taker in three of the past four Ashes. If he misses the first Test, England have an opening in the first two games of the series; the second match is a day-night Test in Brisbane and that will be a lottery against the pace attacks of both sides.

Australia might still prevail, but it is unlikely to be as straightforward as before. Even during their win over India the previous summer at home, the tourists were in the contest right until the end and they could have at least drawn the series if not for poor squad rotation and leadership management.

Age is also a factor. Players such as Usman Khawaja, Smith, Starc, Boland and Nathan Lyon are 35 or older. Very few would expect them to be around for the next Ashes.

So while Broad might be overstating England’s abilities and underestimating Australia’s, the sentiment is not entirely wrong. We might still see Australia retain the urn, but expect the hosts to be battered and bruised by the end of it.

