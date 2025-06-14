WTC final: South Africa celebrate first world title with victory over Australia at Lord's

Aiden Markram scored one of the most significant centuries of the modern era as South Africa defeated Australia to win the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Saturday.

Markram hit a majestic 136 as the Proteas chased down the 282-run target with five wickets in hand to lift their first ever major world title.

South Africa did win the 1998 ODI Champions Trophy but that tournament is considered an ICC tournament and not a world event.

Saturday's victory was the first proper world title in cricket for South Africa, erasing the painful memories of defeat in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against India in the Caribbean where they failed to chase down 30 runs from 30 balls with six wickets in hand.

There was to be no repeat in London, though, as the Proteas chased down the runs with clinical precision.

Victory had been set up on Friday by Markram and captain Temba Bavuma (66), who starred in a sensational stand of 147. The partnership ended early on Saturday as Bavuma was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins.

But David Bedingham (21) eased the nerves with less than 50 runs needed.

It was a remarkable chase from South Africa who had been dismissed for just 138 in the first innings and had conceded a lead of 74.

Victory was also special for South Africa as it etched the name of Bavuma in the annals of history as the first black African Test captain who was also the architect of their first world title. The diminutive batter had scored 36 important runs in the first innings as well.

Australia, meanwhile, will be ruing their missed opportunity. Bavuma was dropped early in his innings by Steve Smith, who grassed a straightforward chance at slip off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Smith hurt his finger in the process, and also Australia's chances in the final.

While Markram and Bavuma starred with the bat for the Proteas, their match-winner was fast bowler Kagiso Rabada who picked up nine wickets on the match and restricted Australia to less than 220 in both innings.

The day started with Markram on 102. The right-handed batter and captain Bavuma set up the victory with a partnership of 143 runs the day before. They could not finish what they started, adding only four runs together before Bavuma edged Cummins behind for 66, one more than he had overnight.

Tristan Stubbs was castled on eight by Starc with 41 runs needed and South Africa close to the finish line.

But Markram couldn't contain himself. With six runs needed to win, he was caught at midwicket by Travis Head off Josh Hazlewood.

Australia didn’t celebrate. Instead, players congratulated Markram on his match-winning knock as the Lord’s crowd stood and applauded.

About 15 minutes later, Kyle Verreynne broke the tension by hitting the winning run, a drive into the covers.

South Africa greats Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers were at Lord's to witness the historic occasion.

It was an emotional day for South Africa players, both past and present.

“We've come a long way as a team, as a country,” an emotional Keshav Maharaj said. “We always say we want to be good people and play good. We're moving in the right direction as a cricketing nation.

“After 25 years of pain, to finally get over the line is super emotional. We're so grateful to have Temba (Bavuma, captain) to get us over the line. Diversity is our strength, so to see the crowd, they stand for the meaning of our rainbow nation. To lift the trophy is going to unite the nation even more.”

