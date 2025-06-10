WTC final: Can South Africa clinch first world title or will Pat Cummins extend Australia's reign?

Cricket is now an unending loop of tournaments and leagues of various hues and sizes, blending into each other and working as some sort of extension of one another.

But Test cricket stands out. It always does. Right after winning the IPL trophy for the first time in 17 years earlier last week, star India and RCB batter Virat Kohli said: “This moment [IPL win] is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career, but it's still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. I urge youngsters coming through to treat that format with respect.”

And even in Test cricket, there is a pinnacle – the World Test Championship final, that begins on Wednesday at Lord's.

In one corner are the reigning champions and the most successful cricket team in history – Australia. On the other are an equally pedigreed team but one that has not won a single world title in their history – South Africa.

The WTC final is a relatively new concept, this being just the third such title match. Before 2021, the No 1-ranked team at the end of the cycle would receive the ICC Test mace, commemorating their sustained excellence over two seasons.

But now, the top two teams at the end of a cycle compete in a one-off title match to decide the Test champions. That has led to some extraordinary situations, like in 2021 when India were the most dominant Test side at home and away but lost the final to New Zealand in Southampton in conditions that were like home for the Kiwis.

In this cycle, Australia stormed into the title contest after crushing India at home in the five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy, which expedited the exits of many of India's star players.

South Africa, on the other hand, made the cut after playing just 12 Tests in the entire cycle, accruing enough points in each short series to qualify for the final. Australia, on the other hand, played 19 Tests.

The Proteas did not face Australia or England during the entire previous cycle, putting the spotlight on the format of the WTC which still rewards below optimum output.

Australia the favourites

But the fact is, Australia and South Africa will compete for the Test mace. And going by recent record, the Aussies are the overwhelming favourites.

Almost the entire Australian team that won the 2023 WTC title will feature in the final that starts at Lord's.

Captain Pat Cummins is looking to add to Australia's overflowing trophy cabinet, which recently saw the addition of the 2021 T20 World Cup, 2023 WTC and the 2023 ODI World Cup trophies.

The Australian men's team will be aiming for world title No 11; their opponents only have one major trophy in their possession – the 1998 Champions Trophy.

It's not just history that is on Australia's side. They also boast the most experienced and accomplished line-up in modern history.

Star batter Steve Smith, 36, has not been in action for a few months but enters the one-off match in top form. He hit four hundreds in his last five Tests, has crossed the 10,000-run mark and is back at one of his favourite venues where he averages 58.

The likes of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and finals specialist Travis Head offer Australia an enviable edge in batting.

However, it is in bowling were the Aussies have the clear upper hand. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (553 Test wickets), left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc (382 wickets), captain Cummins (294 scalps) and seamer Josh Hazlewood (279) form what is easily the most versatile and experienced red-ball bowling attack of the past few decades.

Stuart Broad, assisting South Africa for the WTC final, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada during training at Lord's. AP

Golden chance for Proteas

South Africa have a few aces up their sleeve, too. Leading their bowing attack is Kagiso Rabada who, with 327 wickets, is three away from tying Allan Donald for fourth place on South Africa's all-time list.

Accompanying him will be left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, who has been in vintage form in 2025.

Their captain, Temba Bavuma, averages 60 in the previous cycle, even though he played only seven Tests.

One factor that could have a big say in the title match is the build-up. A significant number of players, especially South Africans, were involved in the recently concluded Indian Premier League, with many getting any sort of red ball practice only in the previous week.

Still, this is a golden chance for South Africa to win a richly deserved world title, having come perilously close in the 2024 T20 World Cup final where they could not chase down 30 runs with 30 balls and six wickets in hand against India.

South Africa batter Aiden Markram said the team played short two-match series almost the entire Test cycle and should be prepared to hit the ground running in the final, which is generally not the case in traditional full-length series where teams can come back after a poor start.

“A lot of our series have been two-game series. So in order to win that series, you can't start slow,” Markram said.

“There's no second dip at it, so we're going to have to make sure we hit the ground running and are nice and sharp come day one.”

