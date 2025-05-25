Shubman Gill, left, takes over from Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. AFP
Shubman Gill, left, takes over from Rohit Sharma as India's Test captain. AFP

India guided by hope and instinct as Shubman Gill takes over as Test captain

Young batter is only 25 and will lead new-look side during five-match series in England

Ajit Vijaykumar

May 25, 2025