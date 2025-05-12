'It feels right': Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

India batting legend Virat Kohli followed Rohit Sharma into Test retirement on Monday, calling time on one of the greatest careers in modern history. Kohli finishes his stellar career with 9,230 runs in 123 Tests at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name, along with a best of 254 not out. His decision came days after India captain <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/hitman-rohit-sharma-calls-time-on-india-test-career-but-will-continue-in-odis/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/05/08/hitman-rohit-sharma-calls-time-on-india-test-career-but-will-continue-in-odis/">Rohit announced his departure </a>from the longest format. “It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/virat-kohli/">Kohli</a>, 36, said in a post on Instagram. “Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. “As I step away from this format, it's not easy – but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for.” “I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude – for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. “I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile.” The exits of Kohli and Rohit come just as the Indian team for the Test tour of England is to be announced. According to multiple reports, both veteran batters <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/12/30/australia-v-india-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-near-exit-as-pat-cummins-stars-in-dramatic-melbourne-test-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/12/30/australia-v-india-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-near-exit-as-pat-cummins-stars-in-dramatic-melbourne-test-win/">were on short notice </a>following a horror Test run late last year, where <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/04/writing-on-the-wall-for-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-as-india-brace-for-test-transition/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/04/writing-on-the-wall-for-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-as-india-brace-for-test-transition/">India lost badly </a>at home to New Zealand and in Australia. After averaging close to 55 at his peak between 2011 and 2019, Kohli could only score at 32.56 over the last two seasons. Both batters failed to make a sizeable impact, although it was believed Kohli was in a better position as he scored a century in Australia and could have provided experience to the batting line-up in England. However, since India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final, the tour of England – which begins on June 20 and includes five Tests – was seen as a fresh start by the Indian board. Rohit had reportedly been told that the team wanted to go ahead with a new captain, which made his position in the side untenable. The board, however, wanted Kohli to continue in Test cricket for the time being. However, Kohli decided to close a second chapter of his stupendous career, having already retired from T20s after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/29/hardik-pandya-and-virat-kohli-clinch-t20-world-cup-title-for-india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/29/hardik-pandya-and-virat-kohli-clinch-t20-world-cup-title-for-india/">World Cup win last year</a>. While Kohli enjoyed tremendous success as an ODI and T20 player, it was in Test cricket where he left his biggest impact, especially as a captain. Under Kohli, India became a truly competitive Test team, remaining unbeaten at home and clinching decisive victories away. Kohli won 40 of his 68 Tests in charge of India, becoming the country's most successful skipper in the format. Only Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) won more Tests as captains. More importantly, he brought in a ruthlessness to the Indian team, enforced strict fitness guidelines and nurtured a potent pace attack that is still serving the country well. He guided India to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021, where they lost to New Zealand. Fans of Kohli, and Rohit, will now have to wait to see them in India colours as they are now available only for ODIs. With 50-over contests few and far between, and mostly confined to the period leading up to a World Cup, both greats are unlikely to be seen on the ground often. India's next major assignment is the T20 World Cup at home in early 2026 and then the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.