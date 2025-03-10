India players celebrate after beating New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final at Dubai International Stadium on March 9, 2025. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Champions Trophy: If this is Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s last dance, India’s rebuild need not be painful

All-conquering side is growing old together, but those waiting in the wings are of high-class, too

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

March 10, 2025