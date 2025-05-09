A cyclist rides past a hoarding outside the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's showpiece PSL tournament is postponed. AFP
A cyclist rides past a hoarding outside the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan's showpiece PSL tournament is postponed. AFP

Sport

Cricket

Pakistan postpones remaining PSL cricket fixtures as IPL suspends league for a week

The Pakistan Cricket Board had tried to finish the 10th edition of the tournament in the UAE

The National

May 09, 2025