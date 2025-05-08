A house damaged by cross-border shelling from Pakistan in Uri in Indian-administered Kashmir. EPA
Indians and Pakistanis caught in crossfire plead for peace as death toll rises

Some rejoice at military action but those in border regions bear the brunt

Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

May 08, 2025