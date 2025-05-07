Panic in Indian border villages as hundreds flee Pakistani shelling in Kashmir

Residents in the frontier town of Poonch in Indian-administered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="">Kashmir</a> have told of panic and houses burning as shelling from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan/" target="_blank" rel="">Pakistan</a> in the early hours of Wednesday forced hundreds to flee or take shelter in underground bunkers. At least eight people died, including two children, and 38 were wounded in the offensive carried out in retaliation for missiles launched by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/07/operation-sindoor-india-pakistan-airspace-closed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/07/operation-sindoor-india-pakistan-airspace-closed/">India</a>. The fighting began after 26 people were killed by armed militants in the Pahalgam resort area of Kashmir on April 22, an attack that New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad. The Resistance Front, an extremist group, claimed responsibility for the attack. India accuses Pakistan of backing militant groups in Kashmir, a charge denied by Islamabad. Loud explosions were heard throughout the night in Poonch, with artillery fire intensifying early morning in central parts of the town. Clouds of smoke rose from several buildings as munitions fell. The town is part of a fortified frontier region on the Indian side of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/KMYqMeGI/india-and-pakistan-exchange-fire-across-the-line-of-control-in-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/KMYqMeGI/india-and-pakistan-exchange-fire-across-the-line-of-control-in-kashmir/">Line of Control</a> — the de facto border between India and Pakistan. Hundreds of people — men, women, children and the elderly — were seen fleeing the area on foot or motorbike, many carrying only a backpack, after public transport was suspended. Huge queues formed at fuel stations while ATM kiosks were down and electricity was cut. “This is the first time I have seen Poonch town being targeted and we have left our home for safety,” resident Mir told <i>The National</i>. Pankaj Sharma, another resident, said he and his family were also leaving to escape the artillery shelling. An official in Poonch told <i>The National</i> that at least eight people including women and two children were killed in mortar shelling. Police were using public address systems to ask people to stay indoors, with announcements broadcast from mosques and Sikh temples. Several other villages in the Indian border districts of Kupwara, Poonch and Rajouri were also hit by mortar fire. Intense explosions were heard in Wuyen in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, where a suspected Pakistani fighter jet was reported to have crashed. Firefighters were sent to extinguish the blaze. Indian authorities have yet to confirm whether it was a Pakistani jet. Bashir Ahmad, a resident in Wuyan, said he heard a loud bang at about 2am. "We have never heard something like this in our entire lives. A fireball kind of thing came and hit the school, which is just a few metres away from our house. Thank God this didn’t fall on our home," Mr Ahmad told <i>The National</i>. "We thank God that it happened in the night, otherwise there would have been so many casualties as the wreckage fell on the school where hundreds of children study." Residents in the nearby town of Tangdhar said they were moving to underground bunkers. "This is the heaviest shelling here in recent years,” one man told local media. At least four houses in his neighbourhood had caught fire after being struck by shells, he said. India's Defence Ministry said the missiles fired as part of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/07/india-pakistan-operation-sindoor-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/07/india-pakistan-operation-sindoor-kashmir/">Operation Sindoor</a> were aimed at "terrorist camps" and that the operation was “focused and non-escalatory”. No Pakistani military sites were attacked, the ministry added. The Indian strikes came as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iran/">Iran</a>’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad as part of mediation efforts. “It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press conference on Wednesday. Mr Misri said there were "impending attacks" planned against India and New Delhi had been compelled to “deter and prevent” them. <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftags%2Fpakistan&data=05%7C02%7Canicoll%40thenationalnews.com%7Ceb8e1631b31b421fef2908dd8d2b6071%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638821939650813674%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=7F3p%2BkKYqrW8rakrpB22xy6KeD7gZfUTDqFnz4TGuJo%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">Pakistan</a> called the Indian attack an "unprovoked and blatant <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fasia%2F2025%2F05%2F03%2Findia-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un%2F&data=05%7C02%7Canicoll%40thenationalnews.com%7Ceb8e1631b31b421fef2908dd8d2b6071%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638821939650837676%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=kZUsyEyUAO1XzpU7iUsbDTWBYIyqow37S9xvAcvHIAE%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">act of war</a>", and said at least 26 people including a child had been killed. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said five Indian jets, a quadcopter and a drone were shot down by Pakistan during the Indian operation. New Delhi has not yet confirmed this. The Kashmir region is divided between India and Pakistan but has been claimed by both in its entirety since British colonisers left the subcontinent in 1947. The two nuclear-armed nations have fought three wars over the region, while a three-decade armed insurgency has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people.