India revokes visas for Pakistanis in major escalation after terror killings

India has suspended visa services to Pakistanis with immediate effect, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, in a major escalation following a terror attack in Kashmir.

Tensions were already high as New Delhi mounted a diplomatic offensive against Islamabad, blaming it for a deadly attack that killed 26 people in Kashmir.

"In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect," the ministry said.

"All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025," it said, adding that medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29, 2025.

The ministry also advised Indian nationals in Pakistan to return at the earliest.

Pakistan's government announced string of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures against India.

"Pakistan declares the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisers in Islamabad persona non grata. They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately," read a statement released by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office after he convened a rare national security committee meeting

He said visas issued to Indian nationals would be cancelled, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and that borders would shut, trade would be cancelled and airspace closed to Indian-owned or operated airlines.

A rare attack on civilians, mostly tourists who were visiting a popular scenic meadow, shocked and outraged India and prompted calls for action against Pakistan.

The Indian government did not publicly produce any evidence connecting the attack to its neighbour, but said it had “cross-border” links to Pakistan.

Pakistan denied any connection to the attack, which was claimed by a previously unknown militant group that called itself the Kashmir Resistance.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Thursday to punish those responsible.

"I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer," Modi said in his first speech since the attack in the Himalayan region. "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth".

India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety. New Delhi describes all militancy in Kashmir as Pakistan-backed terrorism. Pakistan denies this, and many Muslim Kashmiris consider the militants to be part of a home-grown freedom struggle.

India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, announced on Wednesday night that a number of Pakistani diplomats were asked to leave New Delhi and Indian diplomats were recalled from Pakistan. Diplomatic missions in both countries will reduce their staff from 55 to 30 as of May 1, and the only functional land border crossing between the countries would be closed.

India also suspended a landmark water-sharing treaty that has survived two wars between the countries, in 1965 and 1971, and a major border skirmish in 1999.

The Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, allows for sharing the waters of a river system that is a lifeline for both countries, particularly for Pakistan’s agriculture.

