Pakistan 'shoots down five Indian planes' in response to missile attacks

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india">India</a> on Wednesday said it had struck Pakistan with missiles, nearly two weeks after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/22/many-deaths-reported-as-gunmen-attack-tourists-in-indian-kashmir/">26 people were killed</a> by armed militants in the India-administered Kashmir valley. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> called the early-morning attack an "unprovoked and blatant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/03/india-planning-imminent-strike-pakistan-tells-un/">act of war</a>", and said at least eight people, including a child, had been killed. "We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law and established norms of inter-state relations," Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict." Pakistan's air force shot down five Indian jets, the country's Defence Minister told Reuters. The Indian army said at least three civilians were killed by Pakistani artillery fire along the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries. Nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir were attacked as part of Operation Sindoor, India's Defence Ministry said. New Delhi said the attacks were “focused and non-escalatory”, and no “Pakistani military facilities were targeted”. “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” it said. Pakistani Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/14/pakistans-pml-n-party-nominates-shehbaz-sharif-for-prime-minister-post/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2024/02/14/pakistans-pml-n-party-nominates-shehbaz-sharif-for-prime-minister-post/">Shehbaz Sharif</a> said five locations had been hit in the "cowardly" attack. "Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India and a befitting reply is being given," Mr Sharif's office said. Residents in Mendhar and Poonch along the Line of Control in Jammu district were out on the streets as loud explosions were heard in the frontier towns after India's missile attack. One person was reportedly killed in Mendhar after heavy shelling. India and Pakistan have fought three wars, while a three-decade armed insurgency has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people. A Pakistani military spokesman told broadcaster Geo that two mosques were among the sites hit by India. The Pakistani defence minister told Geo that all the sites were civilian and not militant camps. He said India's claim that it was attacking terrorist camps "is false". The offensive came as Iran’s Foreign Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/21/abbas-araghchi-cancelled-carnegie-iran/">Abbas Araghchi</a> was in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Two weeks ago, 25 tourists and a pony-ride operator died after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/24/dubai-resident-niraj-udhwani-killed-pahalgam-terror-attack-kashmir-india/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/24/dubai-resident-niraj-udhwani-killed-pahalgam-terror-attack-kashmir-india/">militants opened fire</a> in the resort area of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2025/05/05/india-and-pakistan-tension-has-reached-boiling-point-un-chief-warns/">Pahalgam</a>, known as a "mini Switzerland", in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22. India blamed Pakistan for the attacks but Pakistan denied any involvement. The Resistance Front, an extremist group, claimed responsibility for the brutal attack. India accuses Pakistan of backing militant groups in Kashmir, a charge denied by Islamabad. Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by India and Pakistan in parts but has been claimed by both in its entirety since British colonialists left the subcontinent in 1947. Kashmir has been in the grip of an armed rebellion against New Delhi’s rule, which has killed tens of thousands of people. After the Pahalgam attack, India suspended all visas to Pakistani citizens and put a water treaty on "abeyance", depriving Pakistan of river water crucial for its irrigation. It also banned trade. Pakistan in retaliation closed its airspace for Indian carriers and expelled Indian diplomats. The UN said that Secretary General <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/un-chief-guterres-accuses-israel-of-failing-to-meet-legal-obligations-as-occupying-power-in-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/08/un-chief-guterres-accuses-israel-of-failing-to-meet-legal-obligations-as-occupying-power-in-gaza/">Antonio Guterres</a> is "very concerned" about the Indian military operations. Mr Guterres called for "maximum military restraint from both countries". "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," a UN statement said. US President Donald Trump called the attacks a "shame". Speaking at the White House in Washington, Mr Trump said that "I just hope it ends very quickly". Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed US <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/01/trump-names-marco-rubio-as-new-national-security-adviser-and-nominates-mike-waltz-as-un-ambassador/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/05/01/trump-names-marco-rubio-as-new-national-security-adviser-and-nominates-mike-waltz-as-un-ambassador/">Secretary of State Marco Rubio</a> shortly after New Delhi's strikes on Pakistan, AFP quoted the Indian embassy as saying. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/04/30/sheikh-abdullah-bin-zayed-issues-call-for-peace-in-talks-with-india-and-pakistan-ministers/">Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed</a>, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, de-escalate tension and avoid further escalation that could threaten regional and international peace, Wam reported. Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the importance of heeding the voices calling for dialogue and mutual understanding to prevent military escalation, strengthen stability in South Asia and avoid further regional tensions. UK politicians have also urged restraint, with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney and Labour MP Stella Creasy saying they were "deeply" concerned by the escalation in violence, while former Tory minister Lord Ahmad warned the "potential for war tonight is real", PA reported.