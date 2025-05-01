Mike Waltz came under scrutiny earlier this year after his office inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal chat in which high-level US officials discussed plans to strike Yemen's Houthi rebels. Reuters
Trump names Marco Rubio as National Security Adviser and nominates Mike Waltz as UN ambassador

US President made the announcement on his Truth Social platform

Sara Ruthven
Sara Ruthven
Washington

May 01, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Thursday named Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his interim National Security Adviser and nominated the man he is replacing, Mike Waltz, as ambassador to the UN.

Mr Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform.

“From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our nation’s interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role,” Mr Trump wrote in the social media post.

He added that Mr Rubio will continue in his role as Secretary of State.

“Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to make America, and the world, safe again,” Mr Trump wrote.

The news comes after US media outlets reported Mr Waltz would be leaving his post as National Security Adviser.

Mr Waltz came under scrutiny earlier this year after his office inadvertently added a journalist to a Signal chat in which high-level US officials discussed plans to strike Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Mr Trump previously nominated Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for the position, but her nomination was withdrawn as Republicans were concerned her leaving Congress, where the party has a tight majority, would put them in a vulnerable position.

As both Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Mr Rubio will have a full plate. He is also the interim leader of the US Agency of International Development, which the Trump administration has cut down significantly amid a rethink over continuing foreign aid.

“This is a man who is very active, day to day, involved, knows what he wants to accomplish, things also sometimes change,” said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce of Mr Trump.

“I’m not going to guess at the decisions President Trump makes. What we do know is the results of those decisions.”

