People clear up debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake on March 28, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. AP
People clear up debris from damaged buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake on March 28, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. AP

News

US

Trump tariffs and USAID cuts a double blow for world's poorest countries

Already dealing with effects of devastating earthquake, Myanmar among dozens of low-income nations now facing steep tariffs

Kyle Fitzgerald
Willy Lowry
Washington

April 09, 2025