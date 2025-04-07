Trump to talk tariffs with Netanyahu at White House as markets plunge

President Donald Trump is expected to host Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, where they are set to discuss US tariffs, as well as Iran and the war in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to meet the US President in Washington since Mr Trump announced the "Liberation Day" tariffs that have sent shock waves through markets around the world.

US stocks took another trading-session pummelling on Monday after nosediving last week. Most equities in Middle East markets also slumped after sharp falls in Asia.

Mr Netanyahu, who comes to the US after a visit to Hungary, is expected to try to persuade Mr Trump to reverse – or at least reduce – the 17 per cent tariffs on Israeli imports.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Sunday, Mr Trump did not seem ready to back down on tariffs. "Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” he said.

On Sunday night, Mr Netanyahu met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. "The meeting was warm, friendly and productive," Mr Netanyahu's office said.

Mr Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister are also expected to discuss the war in Gaza, after the collapse of a US-brokered ceasefire that was supposed to end the conflict, now in its eighteenth month.

Nearly 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in the renewed Israeli military operations since the truce was broken. Since the war began in 2023, with a Hamas attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, more than 50,700 Palestinians have died.

Israel says Hamas and other groups in Gaza are still holding hostages, including at least 24 who are believed to still be alive.

This is Mr Netanyahu's second visit to the White House since Mr Trump took office again.

During the Prime Minister's previous visit, Mr Trump said the US would "take over" the Gaza Strip and turn it into a tourist resort. He said Palestinians would be displaced to allow for reconstruction and would not be allowed to return.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Netanyahu and two senior Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Neither Israel nor the US are signatories to the statute that established the ICC.

On Iran, Mr Trump has been pushing for talks on a new deal that would curb Tehran's atomic programme and stop the country from developing a nuclear weapon. Last week, he said he was interested in pursuing direct talks with the Iranian leadership.

"I think it goes faster and you understand the other side a lot better than if you go through intermediaries," Mr Trump said. "I think they're concerned, I think they feel vulnerable and I don't want them to feel that way."

Mr Netanyahu has in the past expressed sharp criticism of any US-Iran nuclear deal.

