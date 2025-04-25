Kyiv's mayor concedes Ukraine could lose territory to Russia in peace deal

Ukraine may have to cede territory to secure a “temporary peace” deal with Russia, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has said. The 53-year-old <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/01/26/kiev-mayor-vitali-klitschkos-nightmare-warning-for-ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/01/26/kiev-mayor-vitali-klitschkos-nightmare-warning-for-ukraine/">former world heavyweight boxing champion</a> is now the most senior <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ukraine/">Ukrainian</a> politician to indicate his country may have to give up the territory seized by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/russia/">Russia</a> since 2014. His comments come as it was reported the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/">UK</a> may have to abandon a proposed deployment of 10,000 troops to protect Ukraine after officials warned the costs are “too high”. In an interview with the BBC, Mr Klitschko admitted that his country may be forced to take a "painful solution" to achieve peace. "One of the scenarios is to give up territory. It's not fair. But for the peace, temporary peace, maybe it can be a solution, temporary," he said. Earlier this week,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/"> Donald Trump</a> suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making it "difficult to settle" the war with Russia because of his opposition to recognising Moscow's annexation of Crimea. The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia's continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow's ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement. But Mr Klitschko stressed that Ukraine would "never accept occupation" by Russia, which currently controls about 20 per cent of his country’s territory. Documents leaked on Friday show that the US's and Europe's peace proposals still contain significant differences. Whereas the US version says Ukraine would receive robust security guarantees, the European version proposes a Nato-standard commitment from Washington. The US version says the guarantor countries will be an ad hoc grouping of European states plus willing non-European states. The Europeans then added that there would be no restrictions on the presence, weapons and operations of friendly foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine. That is a position consistently rejected by Russia. The US sets out recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, as well as acceptance of Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kherson. Following a conference of Ukraine and its allies in London this week, UK officials said the UK is likely to abandon plans to send troops to Ukraine as the risks are considered to be too high. Military trainers would still be sent, <i>The Times</i> reported. Talks have been continuing between European nations on what support the "coalition of the willing" could provide to Ukraine. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is "ready and willing" and presented a plan to deploy 10,000 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/15/starmer-says-plan-for-ukraine-peacekeeping-force-to-move-to-operational-phase/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/15/starmer-says-plan-for-ukraine-peacekeeping-force-to-move-to-operational-phase/">peacekeeping troops</a>, with the bulk of them from the UK and France. But a source involved in discussions said the “risks are too high and the forces inadequate for such a task”, adding that “this was always the UK’s thought” and that it “was France who wanted a more muscular approach.” Asked about the reports, the Environment Secretary Steve Reed told Sky News that "those negotiations are still under way". "There haven't been any decisions taken yet, but all options remain on the table, whether that's land, air or sea,” he said. Russian drone attacks on Ukraine continued on Friday with three civilians, including a child and a 76-year-old woman, killed when one struck an apartment building in the city of Pavlohrad in south-eastern Ukraine. It came after Russia pounded Kyiv on Thursday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 87 in its deadliest assault on the Ukrainian capital since July, actions which drew a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/24/vladimir-stop-trump-calls-on-russia-to-end-strikes-on-ukraine/">rare rebuke</a> of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/vladimir-putin/">Vladimir Putin</a> from Trump. “Vladimir, STOP!” Mr Trump wrote on his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2024/03/22/what-is-truth-social-donald-trumps-social-media-platform/">Truth Social platform</a>. “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and very bad timing.”